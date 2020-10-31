In the 2009 NBA Draft, the LA Clippers picked Blake Griffin with their number one pick, who later went on to become one of the best bigs in the franchise's history. However, the Clippers have also made some terrible draft decisions in the past, which have cost them dearly.

With the 2020 Draft day only a few days away, let's take a look at five of the worst NBA draft decisions made by the LA Clippers in the 21st century.

5 worst NBA draft decisions by the LA Clippers in the 21st century

While it's easy to point out draft mistakes in retrospect, the LA Clippers did miss out on some key opportunities that could have altered the history of the franchise. Without further ado, let us have a look at five such players whom the LA Clippers missed out on since the turn of the century.

#5 Lou Williams

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

In the 2005 NBA Draft, the LA Clippers had three second-round picks at 32, 37, and 39. They picked Daniel Ewing, Ronny Turiaf and Von Wafer with the three picks while Lou Williams was still available.

All three of the Clippers' picks have now retired from the NBA while Lou Williams is still going strong.

Best careers to come out of the 2005 NBA Draft:



1. Chris Paul

2. Lou Williams — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) April 25, 2019

Williams was eventually picked by the Philadelphia 76ers at 45 and has since established himself as one of the best offensive guards in the league. The 35-year-old has won three Sixth Man of The Year awards so far and is probably the best scorer off the bench in the modern NBA.

#4 Amar'e Stoudemire

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets

Amar'e Stoudemire was available for the LA Clippers in the first round of the 2002 NBA Draft. However, the Clippers went with Chris Wilcox instead with their 8th pick.

Wilcox went on to have an average career in the league before retiring from the competition in 2013.

Amar'e Stoudemire has announced he's retiring from the NBA.



Amare is a 6X All-Star, 1X All-NBA/4X All-NBA 2nd Team pic.twitter.com/tGnSCQ2ahK — Raptors Rapture (@raptorsrapture) July 26, 2016

On the other hand, Amar'e Stoudemire, who was picked by the Phoenix Suns at number 9, won the Rookie of the Year award in 2003. Stoudemire then went on to have an illustrious career in the league, winning six All-Star and five All-NBA selections.