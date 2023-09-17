6 active NBA coaches with longest tenure

Being successful in the NBA is not an easy task, and when it comes to being a coach, the pressure for immediate success is immense. Only if a coach leads their team to regular playoffs or NBA Finals appearances, will they keep their job long-term.

It doesn't come as a surprise if a franchise goes in a different direction and replaces its coach, so staying with a team long-term is always a challenge.

With that in mind, we take a look at the longest-running NBA coaches.

6 longest-tenured active coaches in the NBA

#6, J.B. Bickerstaff (Cleveland Cavaliers since February 2020)

J.B. Bickerstaff took over the Cleveland Cavaliers in February 2020 after replacing John Beilein, and is entering his fourth year with the franchise.

Bickerstaff finished his first season in Cleveland with a 22-50 record, but improved to 44-38 just a year later. The Cavs reached the play-in tournament in the East, but not the postseason.

Last year, things got even better for the team, as they improved to 51-31 in the regular season and claimed the home-court advantage in the playoffs (4th in the East). However, the New York Knicks ended the Cavs' playoff dreams in the opening round (4-1).

J.B. Bickerstaff and Cleveland will look for an identical regular-season record this year, but a deep playoff run is their main target.

#5, Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies since June 2019)

Taylor Jenkins is now in his fifth year with the Memphis Grizzlies. He has taken over a young team and has transformed it into one of the best in the NBA.

Memphis reached the play-in tournament in consecutive years (2020, 2021), but played in the postseason only once (2021, first-round elimination). The Grizzlies, though, improved despite their initial failures and finished second in the West in straight seasons (2022, 56-26, and 2023, 51-31).

However, playoff eliminations and some in-team issues, like Ja Morant's suspension, have put pressure on Taylor Jenkins heading into the 2023/24 season. The target now is at least a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

#4, Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets since June 2015)

Eventually, Michael Malone reached his goal with the Denver Nuggets. After eight years as head coach, he led the franchise to its first-ever championship in June.

Malone missed the playoffs in his first three seasons with Denver, but has led the franchise to five straight playoff appearances since (2019-2023). Now, the veteran coach and Denver will have to deal with their biggest challenge as they look to defend their title.

#3, Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors since May 2014)

Steve Kerr replaced Mark Jackson in May 2014, and is the main reason for the Golden State Warriors' dynasty.

Kerr has led the Warriors to six NBA Finals appearances (2015-2019, 2022) and four championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022). The veteran coach will look for another Finals run this season, as Golden State kept its core together and added All-Star guard Chris Paul.

#2, Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat since April 2008)

Erik Spoelstra is the second-longest active head coach in the league. He joined the Miami Heat in April 2008, and has become the cornerstone of the franchise's success.

He led Miami to four straight NBA Finals appearances (2011-2014) and two consecutive titles (2012, 2013).

After a few years where the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James dominated the East (2015-2018), Spoelstra led the Heat to deep playoff runs again with two Finals appearances in the past four years (2020, 2023).

Entering his 16th season as Miami's head coach, he wants to have another shot at the title this year.

#1, Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs since December 1996)

The longest-running coach in the NBA (1996 - present), Gregg Popovich is entering his 28th season with the San Antonio Spurs.

Now a Hall of Famer, Popovich guided the Spurs to five NBA titles (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014), while winning Coach of the Year three times (2003, 2012, 2014).

Popovich has won the most games of any coach in NBA history and set a league record with 22 consecutive winning seasons (1996-2018). He has the chance to bring San Antonio back to the postseason after a four-year absence, with No.1 pick and generational talent Victor Wembanyama on the roster.