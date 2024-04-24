6 most improved players in NBA 2023-2024 season ft. Tyrese Maxey

The Most Improved Player award race saw a close contention between some outstanding players this season. However, it was Tyrese Maxey who took home the prestigious award.

Here are the top vote-getters for the MIP award, which was announced Tuesday.

Six most improved players in NBA 2023-2024 season

#6, Deni Avdija

Deni Avdija was selected ninth by the Washington Wizards in the 2020 NBA draft. Not only have his minutes increased every season, but he has also done a great job responding to his coach's trust.

Avdija’s scoring numbers have also increased with the minutes, and he has consistently increased his shooting percentage. From shooting 41.7% during his rookie season, Avdija shot 50.6% this season.

He averaged 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season.

He received one first-place, five second-place and four third-place votes in the Most Improved Player voting.

#5, Jalen Brunson

Jalen Bruson has been nothing but a blessing for the New York Knicks since signing with them in July 2022. One of the reasons that Brunson wasn’t one of the winners of the award was his steady ascension (by around four points per game) in the past four seasons.

Bruson has played two seasons with the Knicks, and this season he was one of the league's top scorers at 28.7 ppg. However, his shooting percentages have decreased: from 49.1% to 47.9% from the field and 41.6% to 40.1 % from the 3-point line.

Brunson received three first-place, one second-place and seven third-place votes in the Most Improved Player voting.

#4, Jalen Williams

Jalen Williams has been nothing less than a star in his two seasons for the OKC Thunder and was praised by LeBron James on his podcast, “Mind The Game.” His improvement has been crucial for OKC.

As a rookie, Williams averaged 14.1 ppg, shooting 52.1% (35.6% from 3-point range). However, in his second season, his numbers saw a big change. He averaged 19.1 ppg on 54.0% shooting (42.7% from beyond the arc).

Jalen Williams received five first-place, 11 second-place and 21 third-place votes in the Most Improved Player voting.

#3, Alperen Sengun

Third-year player Alperen Sengun has grown as a fantastic passer, among the most dangerous abilities an NBA center can possess.

Drafted by the Houston Rockets in the first round in 2021, Sengun’s numbers skyrocketed this season. He averaged 21.1 ppg on 53.7% (29.7% from beyond the arc). He also averaged a career-high 5.0 assists per game.

Sengun received six first-place, 14 second-place and 20 third-place votes in the Most Improved Player voting.

#2, Coby White

Coby White’s performance against the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament game was a testament to how far he has come. White averaged 13.2 ppg in his rookie season in 2019. However, he averaged 9.7 ppg, his second straight decline, last season. But this season, the Chicago Bulls guard averaged 19.1 ppg and shot 37.6% from deep.

He got 32 first-place, 43 second-place and 16 third-place votes in the Most Improved Player voting.

#1, Tyrese Maxey

The departure of James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers in November might be the biggest reason that Tyrese Maxey has the MIP award in his hand. He won the Most Improved Player award this season.

Maxey’s potential was always recognized within the 76ers organization. However, he took the backseat in the presence of Harden or Ben Simmons. After averaging 20.3 ppg last season, he averaged 25.9 ppg on 45.0% shooting (37.3% from beyond the arc).

Maxey might have won the award because of how he carried the 76ers while Joel Embiid was injured. He received 51 first-place, 18 second-place and 10 third-place votes in the Most Improved Player voting.

