3 reasons why Anthony Edwards could be an NBA All-Star this season

Anthony Edwards is a player who comes around ever so often like he owns the place. Watching him play, it is understood that one day he will be one of the best players in the NBA. As the Minnesota Timberwolves figure it all out, and the questions begin to grow louder if this is Anthony Edwards' team or Karl-Anthony Towns' team, let's sit back and enjoy the fun that is Anthony Edwards.

He is a comical interview with all of his youthfully exuberant charisma, and as he fills into his NBA skin, what will it take for Anthony Edwards to become an NBA All-Star this season?

Here are 3 reasons why.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



was locked in last night Ant: “Hey Steph, I might get 50.” 😅 @theantedwards_ was locked in last night Ant: “Hey Steph, I might get 50.” 😅@theantedwards_ was locked in last night https://t.co/zm2dVy4NPt

Anthony Edwards has everything

Jerold Wells Jr., a writer from Atlanta and Minnesota sports fan in general, had this to say about Anthony Edwards via text:

A shade under 23 ppg is good for top 25 in the NBA. The production is there. A high flying, exciting style with the ability to defy gravity is tailor-made for All-Star Weekend.

Coming out of Georgia as the 1st pick overall in the 2020 NBA draft, many saw the highlights. Many saw the potential, and almost everyone saw a superstar waiting to mature. His highlight dunks show NBA fans that Anthony Edwards has another gear athletically, and if you are in his way at the rim, don't jump, because Anthony Edwards will definitely go higher.

He is a volume shooter for a developing Minnesota Timberwolves squad looking to satisfy the hunger to win. Anthony Edwards is more than a highlight. He's more than a social media clip, and as he matures, the word 'more' will be common next to his name.

13 games into the NBA season

Everything still seems so new in the NBA. Players everywhere are exploding out of the box in hopes of claiming the summer confetti rain in June. There have been many unexpected leaps into stardom, yet last season's NBA All-Rookie team member, Anthony Edwards, is steadily climbing into his NBA space.

His shooting percentage could leave something to be desired (41.6% from the field and 32.8% from the arc), yet the 2nd year player seems to be right on track. He is a matter-of-fact character of ambitious flair who holds himself accountable in every second. The winner wants to win, and though his 20 years are mighty young, Anthony Edwards seeks to seize the moment that will inevitably be his for years to come.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Anthony Edwards turns 21 in August 👀 Anthony Edwards turns 21 in August 👀 https://t.co/HtJcuJyTS8

#3 Attack

Young players like Anthony Edwards come into the NBA with a controlled fire in their soul. They are ready to exact their will onto the NBA floor, and the only obstacle is inexperience. That inexperience often leads to breakout performances because young players do not fear older players as was the case in younger generations.

Anthony Edwards has the confidence, drive and associated skill to buck any young player trend, and as he relentlessly attacks no matter who is guarding him, the floor is becoming his artful canvas.

#2 Karl-Anthony Townes and D'Angelo Russell

KAT is a big man that wants to win as much as anyone else. He's had a rough few years that everyone is aware of, so prioritizing winning is his current sense of urgency. His three-point shooting continues to amaze as KAT becomes one of the best big men of his era.

With Anthony Edwards and an experienced D'Angelo Russell, the Minnesota Timberwolves iteration of the Big 3 looks like a winner sooner rather than later. Even as the franchise was in recent flux regarding its sale, there are not many more attractive young players than the ones in the city that Kevin Garnett built.

#1 Because he's good like that

As Jerold Wells said above, Anthony Edwards is a perfect fit for the NBA All-Star competition. As he hones his shot selection and realizes the moments to win are larger than life, the 6'4", 225 pound Edwards will be seen as one of the players the NBA looks to fill a starving fanbase simply wanting a winner to cheer for.

He is an electrifying player and surely we haven't seen the most athletic play he'll ever make. It's up to Minnesota's front office, namely Sachin Gupta, to value Anthony Edwards at the moment, so the young budding star grows into a force the Western Conference fears every night.

The 4-9 Wolves shot out of the box hot this season and have cooled down drastically since, yet there is an excitement remaining that's all good in Minny Nice. It begins with Towns and Russell, and continues with the burgeoning will of the effervescent Anthony Edwards.

Close your eyes. Allow the party of Prince's Let's Go Crazy to fill your mind. Keep your eyes closed, and through the genius of Prince's mind, hear Anthony Edwards wrecking another rim as the music plays on. The NBA All-Star game is the backdrop and NBA fans cheer loudly for the Minnesota Timberwolves' youngest star. Is that a smile on your face?

Good.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Anthony Edwards make the All-Star game this season? Nope. Emphatically yes! 0 votes so far