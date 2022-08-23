"Is Damian Lillard a superstar?" - Boston Celtics' 3x All-Star debates whether Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard are superstars

NBA Twitter was sent into a frenzy this weekend regarding Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard. While speaking with Jayson Tatum, Bleacher Report journalist Taylor Rooks made the claim that Irving was a superstar, while his fellow point guard, Lillard, was not.

Rooks had said that she felt there were only six superstars in the NBA, so many fans were shocked to hear that she included Irving. Tatum, however, disagreed, saying that he felt there were about 12 to 14 superstars in the league.

After Rooks said that the Brooklyn Nets point guard was a superstar, Tatum brought up the Portland Trail Blazers point guard. But Rooks answered:

"I think that, Damian has all of the superstar qualities, but it's hard to put him in it in this moment, because of – he just needs a little more, but obviously he has that in him."

When Tatum asked her to elaborate and explain what Lillard needs more of, Rooks said:

"I mean, he's got to win. He's got to get there."

Many fans were quick to defend Lillard, claiming that his lack of superstar teammates has prevented him from winning championships. Although Irving has played with some great teammates, the Cleveland Cavaliers do not win the 2016 championship without his clutch performance.

For those who value winning, being a key contributor on a title team is important. It may not be Lillard's fault that he has not won, as he has had plenty of great playoff moments and should be commended for his loyalty. But Irving shouldn't be punished in discussions because of who he has played with.

Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, and marketability

For some fans, NBA superstardom is about more than winning. It is purely about production. While both sides of the argument are fair, one factor that is often overlooked is off-the-court stardom and marketability.

Kyrie Irving has long been one of the NBA's most marketable players. His shoes are consistently among a best seller, even worn by many NBA players (although his Nike deal will end after this season). His Uncle Drew persona landed him a starring role in a feature film, which made nearly $47 million at the box office compared to a budget of just $18 million.

Despite all of the drama that has surrounded Irving over the past year, including missing almost the entire season, he still cracked the top-ten in jersey sales. Lillard did not make the top fifteen despite playing the same amount of games, 29, as Irving.

Irving also remains among the most followed players on social media, with nearly twice as many followers as Damian Lillard. While none of this reflects the talent level between the two, marketability must be factored into superstar discussions.

Both are similarly talented, but when factoring in Irving's marketability as well as his championship, it's easier to see how Taylor Rooks values one as a superstar. That is not to say Rooks is wrong or right, as it is an opinion-based discussion, simply to provide context for how one could reach such a conclusion.

