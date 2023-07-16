Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Summer Game Preview - July 16th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks both have a 3-1 record in the NBA Summer League so far. They will be going head-to-head on July 16, 2023.

The Hawks and the Mavericks have not qualified for the Summer League playoffs, however, both teams will look to win this game to finish on a high.

The Hawks and Mavericks will feature players like Kobe Bufkin and O-Max to try and win their final Summer League game.

Dallas Mavericks Summer League Roster

LAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Dereck Lively II 2 C 7-1 234 lbs FEB 12, 2004 19 R Duke Draft Rights Traded From OKC On 07/06/23 Jaden Hardy 3 G 6-4 198 lbs JUL 05, 2002 21 1 NBA G League Ignite Draft Rights Traded From SAC On 06/24/22 A.J. Lawson 9 G 6-6 185 lbs JUL 15, 2000 22 1 South Carolina Signed On 12/26/22 Mike Miles Jr. 14 G 6-2 205 lbs AUG 24, 2002 20 R TCU Jordan Walker 16 G 5-11 170 lbs AUG 11, 1999 23 R UAB Olivier-Maxence Prosper 18 F 6-8 215 lbs JUL 03, 2002 21 R Marquette Draft Rights Traded From SAC On 07/06/23 McKinley Wright IV 23 G 5-11 192 lbs OCT 25, 1998 24 2 Colorado Signed On 08/12/22 Taze Moore 26 G 6-5 195 lbs JUN 29, 1998 25 R Houston Brandon Randolph 27 G 6-6 190 lbs SEP 02, 1997 25 R Arizona Myles Burns 28 F 6-6 210 lbs FEB 12, 2000 23 R Mississippi Chandler Vaudrin 29 G 6-7 210 lbs JUN 26, 1997 26 R Winthrop Chris Silva 30 F 6-8 234 lbs SEP 19, 1996 26 4 South Carolina Nike Sibande 31 G 6-4 185 lbs JUN 06, 1999 24 R Pittsburgh Marcus Bingham Jr. 34 F 7-0 230 lbs JUL 14, 2000 22 R Michigan State Braxton Key 36 F 6-8 225 lbs FEB 14, 1997 26 2 Virginia Kaodirichi Akobundo-Ehiogu 37 F 6-10 210 lbs OCT 07, 1999 23 R Memphis

Atlanta Hawks Summer League roster

Player and No. Position Miles Norris (#0) Forward Kobe Bufkin (#4) Guard Seth Lundy (#8) Guard-Forward Jarkel Joiner (#10) Guard AJ Griffin (#14) Guard Mouhamed Gueye (#18) Forward Tyrese Martin (#22) Guard Vit Krejci (#27) Forward Mfiondu Kabengele (#28) Forward Tyson Etienne (#32) Guard Uros Plavsic (#33) Forward David Singleton (#34) Guard Yves Pons (#35) Guard-Forward Marcio Santos (#42) Forward Brady Manek (#45) Forward

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Players to Watch

Hawks

Tyrese Martin (Guard): Points Per Game: 15.3 | Rebounds Per Game: 6.3 | Steals Per Game: 1.0

Brady Manek (Forward): Points Per Game: 13.3 | Rebounds Per Game: 4.7 | Blocks Per Game: 1.0

Kobe Bufkin (Forward): Points Per Game: 13.0 | Assists Per Game: 4.3 | Rebounds Per Game: 3.8

Kobe Bufkin is coming off a performance where he hit the game-winning shot. Bufkin could come into the game and carry over some of the confidence and momentum that he gained in the last game. If this happens, he could have one of those special nights.

Mavericks

Jaden Hardy (Guard): Points Per Game: 23.0 | Rebounds Per Game: 5.3 | Blocks Per Game: 1.0

A.J. Lawson (Forward): Points Per Game: 13.0 | Rebounds Per Game: 5.3 | Steals Per Game: 2.0

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Forward): Points Per Game: 13.0 | Rebounds Per Game: 5.5 | Assists Per Game: 1.3

Olivier-Max Prosper had a big game against the Pacers. He has been effective for the Mavericks and could carry over his momentum to this game. Prosper also brings versatility and tenacity to the defensive end.

Jaden Hardy could add to this mix and has continued to be terrific all Summer League long.

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Odds

Moneyline: Atlanta Hawks: +115, Dallas Mavericks: -147

Spread: Mavericks -2.5 (-115) | Hawks +2.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 182.5 (O: -110, U: -110)

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Where to Watch

The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV, and is set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

You can watch the game on NBA TV.

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Mavericks and the Hawks have both been strong teams in the NBA Summer League. While the Hawks have been able to rally behind a combined team effort on both ends of the floor, it seems that the Mavericks might just be a little more talented on the offensive end. The Mavericks should be able to close out their Summer League finale with a victory and defeat the Hawks.

