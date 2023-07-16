Basketball
  • Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Summer Game Preview - July 16th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Aseem Aggarwal
Modified Jul 16, 2023 11:46 GMT
Atlanta Hawks Player - Number 2
The Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks both have a 3-1 record in the NBA Summer League so far. They will be going head-to-head on July 16, 2023.

The Hawks and the Mavericks have not qualified for the Summer League playoffs, however, both teams will look to win this game to finish on a high.

The Hawks and Mavericks will feature players like Kobe Bufkin and O-Max to try and win their final Summer League game.

Dallas Mavericks Summer League Roster

LAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Dereck Lively II2C7-1234 lbsFEB 12, 200419RDukeDraft Rights Traded From OKC On 07/06/23
Jaden Hardy3G6-4198 lbsJUL 05, 2002211NBA G League IgniteDraft Rights Traded From SAC On 06/24/22
A.J. Lawson9G6-6185 lbsJUL 15, 2000221South CarolinaSigned On 12/26/22
Mike Miles Jr.14G6-2205 lbsAUG 24, 200220RTCU
Jordan Walker16G5-11170 lbsAUG 11, 199923RUAB
Olivier-Maxence Prosper18F6-8215 lbsJUL 03, 200221RMarquetteDraft Rights Traded From SAC On 07/06/23
McKinley Wright IV23G5-11192 lbsOCT 25, 1998242ColoradoSigned On 08/12/22
Taze Moore26G6-5195 lbsJUN 29, 199825RHouston
Brandon Randolph27G6-6190 lbsSEP 02, 199725RArizona
Myles Burns28F6-6210 lbsFEB 12, 200023RMississippi
Chandler Vaudrin29G6-7210 lbsJUN 26, 199726RWinthrop
Chris Silva30F6-8234 lbsSEP 19, 1996264South Carolina
Nike Sibande31G6-4185 lbsJUN 06, 199924RPittsburgh
Marcus Bingham Jr.34F7-0230 lbsJUL 14, 200022RMichigan State
Braxton Key36F6-8225 lbsFEB 14, 1997262Virginia
Kaodirichi Akobundo-Ehiogu37F6-10210 lbsOCT 07, 199923RMemphis

Atlanta Hawks Summer League roster

Player and No.

Position

Miles Norris (#0)

Forward

Kobe Bufkin (#4)

Guard

Seth Lundy (#8)

Guard-Forward

Jarkel Joiner (#10)

Guard

AJ Griffin (#14)

Guard

Mouhamed Gueye (#18)

Forward

Tyrese Martin (#22)

Guard

Vit Krejci (#27)

Forward

Mfiondu Kabengele (#28)

Forward

Tyson Etienne (#32)

Guard

Uros Plavsic (#33)

Forward

David Singleton (#34)

Guard

Yves Pons (#35)

Guard-Forward

Marcio Santos (#42)

Forward

Brady Manek (#45)

Forward

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Players to Watch

Hawks

  • Tyrese Martin (Guard): Points Per Game: 15.3 | Rebounds Per Game: 6.3 | Steals Per Game: 1.0
  • Brady Manek (Forward): Points Per Game: 13.3 | Rebounds Per Game: 4.7 | Blocks Per Game: 1.0
  • Kobe Bufkin (Forward): Points Per Game: 13.0 | Assists Per Game: 4.3 | Rebounds Per Game: 3.8

Kobe Bufkin is coming off a performance where he hit the game-winning shot. Bufkin could come into the game and carry over some of the confidence and momentum that he gained in the last game. If this happens, he could have one of those special nights.

Mavericks

  • Jaden Hardy (Guard): Points Per Game: 23.0 | Rebounds Per Game: 5.3 | Blocks Per Game: 1.0
  • A.J. Lawson (Forward): Points Per Game: 13.0 | Rebounds Per Game: 5.3 | Steals Per Game: 2.0
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Forward): Points Per Game: 13.0 | Rebounds Per Game: 5.5 | Assists Per Game: 1.3

Olivier-Max Prosper had a big game against the Pacers. He has been effective for the Mavericks and could carry over his momentum to this game. Prosper also brings versatility and tenacity to the defensive end.

Jaden Hardy could add to this mix and has continued to be terrific all Summer League long.

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Odds

Moneyline: Atlanta Hawks: +115, Dallas Mavericks: -147

Spread: Mavericks -2.5 (-115) | Hawks +2.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 182.5 (O: -110, U: -110)

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Where to Watch

The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV, and is set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

You can watch the game on NBA TV.

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Mavericks and the Hawks have both been strong teams in the NBA Summer League. While the Hawks have been able to rally behind a combined team effort on both ends of the floor, it seems that the Mavericks might just be a little more talented on the offensive end. The Mavericks should be able to close out their Summer League finale with a victory and defeat the Hawks.

Edited by John Maxwell
