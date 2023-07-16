Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Summer Game Preview - July 16th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks both have a 3-1 record in the NBA Summer League so far. They will be going head-to-head on July 16, 2023.
The Hawks and the Mavericks have not qualified for the Summer League playoffs, however, both teams will look to win this game to finish on a high.
The Hawks and Mavericks will feature players like Kobe Bufkin and O-Max to try and win their final Summer League game.
Dallas Mavericks Summer League Roster
Atlanta Hawks Summer League roster
Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Players to Watch
Hawks
- Tyrese Martin (Guard): Points Per Game: 15.3 | Rebounds Per Game: 6.3 | Steals Per Game: 1.0
- Brady Manek (Forward): Points Per Game: 13.3 | Rebounds Per Game: 4.7 | Blocks Per Game: 1.0
- Kobe Bufkin (Forward): Points Per Game: 13.0 | Assists Per Game: 4.3 | Rebounds Per Game: 3.8
Kobe Bufkin is coming off a performance where he hit the game-winning shot. Bufkin could come into the game and carry over some of the confidence and momentum that he gained in the last game. If this happens, he could have one of those special nights.
Mavericks
- Jaden Hardy (Guard): Points Per Game: 23.0 | Rebounds Per Game: 5.3 | Blocks Per Game: 1.0
- A.J. Lawson (Forward): Points Per Game: 13.0 | Rebounds Per Game: 5.3 | Steals Per Game: 2.0
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Forward): Points Per Game: 13.0 | Rebounds Per Game: 5.5 | Assists Per Game: 1.3
Olivier-Max Prosper had a big game against the Pacers. He has been effective for the Mavericks and could carry over his momentum to this game. Prosper also brings versatility and tenacity to the defensive end.
Jaden Hardy could add to this mix and has continued to be terrific all Summer League long.
Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Odds
Moneyline: Atlanta Hawks: +115, Dallas Mavericks: -147
Spread: Mavericks -2.5 (-115) | Hawks +2.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 182.5 (O: -110, U: -110)
Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Where to Watch
The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV, and is set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
You can watch the game on NBA TV.
Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction
The Mavericks and the Hawks have both been strong teams in the NBA Summer League. While the Hawks have been able to rally behind a combined team effort on both ends of the floor, it seems that the Mavericks might just be a little more talented on the offensive end. The Mavericks should be able to close out their Summer League finale with a victory and defeat the Hawks.
