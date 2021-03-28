Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - March 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Sunday, looking to build on the momentum of their win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Hawks are sixth in the East with a 23-22 record on the season, while the Denver Nuggets are fifth in the Western Conference standings after making a 27-18 start.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 28th; 9:00 PM ET (Monday, March 29th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have been a top-10 offense in the league, managing an impressive offensive rating of 115.2.

They have been superb on the offensive glass, grabbing 11 rebounds per game. But their defense has been quite poor, as they have registered a dismal defensive rating of 113 (seventh-worst in the league).

Nevertheless, the Atlanta Hawks been in fine form lately, winning nine of their last 11 matches.

John Collins has played the role of a secondary scorer to perfection, putting up 18.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Clint Capela has been a positive influence as well, tallying 14 points and as many rebounds per match.

Key Player - Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers

Trae Young has been the heartbeat of the Atlanta Hawks' offense, averaging 25.7 points and 9.5 assists per game.

However, there have been deficiencies in his game, especially in defense and shooting. His one-on-one defense has been suspect, while he is shooting an underwhelming 35.6% from downtown.

Despite his stuttering form, Young is still valuable to his team and could be the Atlanta Hawks' trump card going into the postseason. However, he will have to improve on his deficiencies if his team are to make a deep playoff run.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young; Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic; Small Forward - Tony Snell; Power Forward - John Collins; Center - Clint Capela.

Denver Nuggets Preview

𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰



The next chapter begins in the Mile High City... pic.twitter.com/HhAKcTyFAr — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 28, 2021

The Denver Nuggets bounced back from their shock loss to the Toronto Raptors with a 113-108 win against a young New Orleans Pelicans side.

The Nuggets have been a top offense this season, as they rank fourth in both average points scored and assists per game. They have been formidable at the defensive end as well, racking up 8.2 steals per match.

Jamal Murray has looked in fine touch for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 21 points and five assists per game. Michael Porter Jr. has been impressive as well, tallying 16 points and seven rebounds.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets

It won't be incorrect to suggest that Nikola Jokic is the frontrunner for the MVP award this campaign.

The big Serbian has averaged 27 points, 11 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game on an incredible 42.7% shooting from the deep, along with tallying 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per outing.

Jokic became an NBA All-Star for the third consecutive year. But despite racking up individual accolades, it is safe to assume that both the Joker and the Denver Nuggets' eyes will be on the Larry O'Brien Championship this season.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jamal Murray; Shooting Guard - Will Barton; Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr.; Power Forward - Paul Millsap; Center - Nikola Jokic.

Hawks vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are the clear favorites to win this game. They have looked the better team this campaign and should register another victory and improve their record in the competitive Western Conference.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Nuggets game?

Live coverage of the Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets game will be on NBA TV, Fox Sports South East- Atlanta and ALT Network. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.