Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets: Prediction and Betting Tips I Dec. 20, 2023

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Houston Rockets in an East versus West regular-season game on Wednesday. It will be the first showdown between the two teams this season, and both will be out to seize the early lead in their season matchup.

Atlanta is fresh from their 130-124 win over the hapless Detroit Pistons on Monday. The win put the Hawks back on the winning track after getting sidetracked in their previous game. Trae Young led the way in the win, finishing with 31 points and 15 assists.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Rockets, meanwhile, slumped to their second straight defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers, going down 135-130 in overtime on Monday. Fred VanVleet had a spectacular game of 27 points, 17 assists and eight rebounds, but it was not enough to tow his team to the win.

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game Details

Teams: Atlanta Hawks (11-15) vs Houston Rockets (13-11)

Date and Time: Dec. 20, 2023 I 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston Texas

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets: Game preview

Following a promising 6-4 start in their first 10 games in the season, the Hawks have found it tough to soar, going 5-11. All-Star Young has been steady from the get-go, with averages of 28.1 points, 11 assists, three rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36 minutes.

However, injuries to some of their key pieces, including Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunte, have stymied their ability to compete on a steady basis.

The Rockets, for their part, have had a roller-coaster in their first 24 games but showed marked improvement. The arrival of All-Star VanVleet and Dillon Brooks has fortified Houston’s play on both ends.

The continued development of young guns Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. has given coach Ime Udoka more pieces to chart a competitive game plan.

Expand Tweet

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets starting lineups

Young is expected to play the road game against Houston and should be joined in the starting five by Hunter, Saddiq Bey, Capela and Dejounte Murray.

Forwards Mouhamed Gueye (back) and AJ Griffin (personal) are out, though, while the status of Bogdanovic (ankle) remains day-to-day.

Meanwhile, for Houston, the starting crew of Sengun, Green, Brooks, Smith and VanVleet are a go. But rookie Amen Thompson (illness) and Jae’Sean Tate (illness) are ruled out.

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

Young has been on a tear in his last four games, scoring at least 31 points. For the game at hand, he has an over of 30.5 points and under of 31.5 points. The way he's firing the spheroid recently, he could lead anew in scoring. Take -111 for over and -115 for under.

He's also solid in the assist department with an O/U of 9.5 assists. ‘Ice Trae’ is -130 to go over and +108 to go under 9.5 dimes.

Sengun, meanwhile, leads the Rockets in scoring this season with 19.9 points. Against the Hawks, he has an over of 20.5 points and under of 21.5 points. He's -120 to go over while -125 to go under.

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets: Predictions

The moneyline for the Hawks is +140 while for the Rockets it is -165. Houston is a 3-point favorite to win.

Expand Tweet

Playing at home and showing more stability, the Rockets should take this game against the Hawks. Losing back-to-back also provides added motivation for Houston, who has made significant strides and looking to take it to another level.