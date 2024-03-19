Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 18)

The LA Lakers are back in the win column with an emphatic 136-105 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday night. LeBron James had another fantastic night for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis was a monster on both ends of the floor.

James finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes of action. Davis contributed 22 points, 15 boards and six assists, while D'Angelo Russell added a double-double of 27 points and 10 dimes.

The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference standings again because the Golden State Warriors failed to beat the New York Knicks earlier tonight. However, it's going to be a tough three-game stretch for the Lakers. They will face the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks next.

On that note, let's look at the top five moments from tonight's game between the Hawks and the Lakers.

Top 5 moments from Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers

#5 - Onyeka Okungwu scores first basket in return from injury

Onyeka Okungu suffered a big toe injury on Feb. 12 against the Chicago Bulls. He has been out since then until he got cleared on Monday night. He checked in late in the first quarter, replacing Clint Capela.

Okungwu scored his first basketball with less than two minutes left in the first period. It was a tiny hook shot over Anthony Davis, who did not expect the shot from the Hawks big man.

#4 - Jalen Johnson's reverse jam wows LA Lakers fans

The LA Lakers might have won the game, but it was the Jalen Johnson show at the Crypto.com Arena. Johnson finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists, going 9-for-20 from the field.

One of his two highlights of the night happened midway through the second quarter. Johnson received a pass in the corner, running through the baseline before putting the ball down with authority. It was not just a simple dunk, but a reverse slam that LeBron James tried to block.

#3 - Team play highlights 3rd quarter Lakers storm

The game was essentially over in the quarter when the LA Lakers outscored and outplayed the hapless Atlanta Hawks. The highlight of the period involved LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis.

In what was a very good team play, James found cutting Reaves who lobbed the ball to Davis for the ferocious slam over Onyeka Okungwu. It showed that the Lakers are capable of putting together a great performance and dominating the opposition.

#2 - Austin Reaves dazzles with slick steal and savvy assist, LeBron James finishes with a slam

One of the main reasons why the LA Lakers won the game was due to their defense. Austin Reaves showed it in the second quarter when he stole the inbounds pass from Bruno Fernando.

Dejounte Murray tried to trap Reaves, who made a quick behind-the-back pass to a trailing LeBron James. "The King" showed the crowd that he still had his hops with an emphatic jam to give the Lakers a comfortable lead in the first half.

#1 - Jalen Johnson baptizes Austin Reaves to start the game

The LA Lakers got the first possession of the game, but LeBron James turned the ball over 10 seconds in. Dejounte Murray recovered the ball and found Jalen Johnson for an easy fastbreak basket for the first two points of the game.

But unlike most first two points of the game, Johnson recorded the highlight of the night at the expense of Austin Reaves. He dunked the ball on Reaves, who was trying to take the charge. It was ineffective since he was called for a blocking foul as Johnson had the second-best dunk in the league tonight. Anthony Edwards has that distinction for his out-of-this-world slam over John Collins.

