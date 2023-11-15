Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 15, 2023

The NBA have eight games on their schedule on Wednesday and one of them is the Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks. The Hawks and Knicks are battling for the 390th time in history, with Atlanta having the 200-189 lead. Let's take a look at the Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks prediction and betting tips for Nov. 15.

Atlanta got its first NBA In-Season Tournament win on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons. Trae Young missed the game due to personal reasons, so Dejounte Murray got to work. Murray finished with 32 points, five rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Hawks to a 126-120 win.

Meanwhile, the Knicks had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Boston Celtics on Monday. Jalen Brunson had a team-high 26 points in New York's 114-98 loss. Julius Randle added 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Josh Hart added16 points and nine rebounds filling in for RJ Barrett.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Should've passed to the system" - Paul George and Clippers get mocked online after 6th straight loss ends with a wedgie

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks matchup is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It has a start time of 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SE-ATL and the MSG Network.

Moneyline: Hawks (-123) vs Knicks (+105)

Spread: Hawks -1.5 (-112) vs Knicks +1.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hawks -104 (u230.5) vs Knicks -118 (o230.5)

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks were back in the winning column on Tuesday night with a win over the Detroit Pistons. Trae Young is still a game-time decision due to personal reasons after welcoming his second child. Mouhamed Gueye and Kobe Bufkin are out because of injuries.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday. RJ Barrett remains questionable for the Hawks matchup due to a migraine.

Also Read: "There's almost a hit out on me" - Royce Reed alleges Dwight Howard could take her life for publicly calling him out

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Predicted Lineups

The Atlanta Hawks should be welcoming back Trae Young on Wednesday against the New York Knicks. Hawks head coach Quin Snyder will likely use a starting lineup consisting of Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are likely starting Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. If Barrett can't play due to his migraine, Josh Hart should slot in back into the starting lineup.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Betting Tips

Trae Young is the best scorer from either team, averaging 24.4 points per game this season. Young has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is below his current season average. However, it might be a safe bet to use the -108 odds for him to go over since he's playing against the New York Knicks.

Jalen Brunson, on the other hand, is the best scorer for the Knicks this season at 22.6 points per game. Brunson is -113 to go under 25.5 points, but he has been playing well in the past three games. He is -108 to over, which is the riskier bet.

Mitchell Robinson and Clint Capela are the two best rebounders for the Knicks and Hawks, respectively. They both have an over/under of 9.5 rebounds for Wednesday's matchup. It might be best to bet for Robinson and Capela to go over with -106 and -108 odds, respectively.

Also Read: Why were Klay Thompson, Draymond Green thrown out vs Timberwolves? Explaining Warriors' controversial ejection

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks predictions

The New York Knicks got the win over the Atlanta Hawks in their first meeting of the season back on Oct. 27. The Hawks will be out for revenge, but will depend on Trae Young's availability. They have been playing well, but the Knicks are the slight favorites to win the game.

The Knicks are 5-1 this season when they are the favorites, while the Hawks are 3-2 when they are the underdogs. The Knicks are also 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, while the Hawks are just 2-4 against the spread in their last six contests.

Expect a back-and-forth game against rival teams, but the prediction is the Knicks getting a close win, while covering the spread with the total score going over.

Also Read: Victor Wembanyama's rookie jersey expected to fetch $80-120K, well short of Kobe Bryant's historic $3.69 million record