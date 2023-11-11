Boston Celtics Injury Report (Nov 11th): Latest update on Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday's availability

The Boston Celtics (5-2) are slated to go up against the Toronto Raptors (4-4) this coming Saturday, November 11. Both teams are set to meet at the TD Garden located in Boston, Massachusetts, with the tip-off beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The television broadcast rights are granted to NBC Sports Boston and TSN. Both feeds are also made available on live stream through an NBA League Pass subscription.

After suffering back-to-back losses, the Boston Celtics were able to secure a 121-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Jayson Tatum is cleared to play and is coming off a double-double performance of 20 points and ten rebounds. Jrue Holiday is also available against the Raptors and almost tallied a triple-double in their last game with 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Derrick White is fit to play, and registered 11 points, five assists and four rebounds in their game against Nets.

Al Horford did not play in the team's most recent game and is listed as 'questionable' due to a knee injury. Neemias Queta is ruled out as he is still recovering from a foot injury with no timetable to return.

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown credits team's competitiveness in getting back into a winning rhythm

In danger of falling into a three-game losing streak, the Boston Celtics were able to pick up a crucial win over the Brooklyn Nets at the TD Garden. Looking back at the victory, Jaylen Brown sees the team's willingness to shrug off a bad string of losses.

"Just being aggressive," Brown said after their win against the Nets. "It's a long season. Just coming out, playing my game, looking for my teammates and trying to find ways to win. We just have to keep it going."

After this game against the Raptors, the Boston Celtics will have another home game against the New York Knicks on November 13 before embarking on a four-game road trip starting November 15. Among the teams that they will face on the road are the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, and the Toronto Raptors.