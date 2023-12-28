The Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons is one of eight games scheduled on Thursday night. The two teams from both ends of the Eastern Conference standings are set to face at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Let's look at the Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 28.

Boston will try to extend their winning streak to four games and improve their NBA-best 23-6 record. Detroit, on the other hand, will try to avoid making another history and end their 27-game losing skid.

The Pistons already own the longest losing streak in a single season. If they lose to the Celtics on Thursday, they will tie the Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in NBA history. The Sixers lost 28 straight games in a span of two seasons.

Injuries for Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons

Here are the latest injury updates for the upcoming Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons matchup on Dec. 28:

Boston Celtics injuries for Dec. 28, 2023

The Boston Celtics have eight players on their injury report, including stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They are both questionable to play due to a left ankle sprain and lower back contusion, respectively.

Detroit Pistons injuries for Dec. 28, 2023

The Detroit Pistons have five players listed as out and two players, Ausar Thompson and Killian Hayes, tagged as probable. Isaiah Stewart will be unable to play because of a sprained right toe.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons starting lineups and depth chart

Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 28, 2023

If Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown won't be able to play against the Detroit Pistons, head coach Joe Mazzulla will likely rely on Sam Hauser and Al Horford for more minutes.

PG - Jrue Holiday | SG - Derrick White | SF - Sam Hauser | PF - Al Horford | C - Kristaps Porzingis

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davison SG Derrick White Dalano Banton Svi Mykhailiuk SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Oshae Brissett PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Lamar Stevens C Kristaps Porzinigs Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Detroit Pistons starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 28, 2023

Head coach Monty Williams has tinkered with his startling lineups and rotations during the Detroit Pistons' historic losing streak. If Killian Hayes can play tonight, he'll likely return to the starting five.

PG - Cade Cunningham | SG - Killian Hayes | SF - Bojan Bogdanovic | PF - Ausar Thompson | C - Jalen Duren

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Cade Cunningham Marcus Sasser Monte Morris SG Killian Hayes Jaden Ivey Joe Harris SF Bojan Bogdanovic Alec Burks Isaiah Livers PF Isaiah Stewart Ausar Thompson Kevin Knox II C Jalen Duren James Wiseman Marvin Bagley III

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons key matchups

The Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons is an intriguing matchup considering the stakes involved for both teams. The Celtics don't want to be the team to lose to the Pistons during their historic streak.

Detroit, on the other hand, will receive a jolt of momentum if they finally win their third game of the season against the best team in the league. On that note, let's look at the key positional matchups for the game.

Cade Cunningham vs Jrue Holiday

Despite the losing streak, Cade Cunningham has been a beast for the Detroit Pistons. He's been the lone bright spot for the team, but Jrue Holiday will make sure that he won't shine against the Celtics.

Kristaps Porzingis vs Jalen Duren

Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Duren are two completely opposite players down the middle for the Celtics and Pistons. Porzingis stretches the floor on offense and works best as a help defender. Duren, meanwhile, is an old-school center who likes to be down the block, grab a lot of rebounds and catch some lobs.

