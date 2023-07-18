Before being drafted second last month, Brandon Miller did what other young rookie prospects wouldn't even dream of doing: trash-talk Michael Jordan.

In an interview with Paul George on an episode of "Podcast P," Miller talked about talking some trash to Jordan in a predraft workout with the Charlotte Hornets.

"He started it," Miller said. "I think it kind of showed him another side of me. I think me responding to him, I don't think he thought I was gonna say anything to him just 'cause he's Michael Jordan. But I did see him airball that free throw. That's one thing I have about him."

Whether the Hornets were already looking to draft him before the workout or not, Miller's trash-talking certainly went his way on draft night. The Charlotte Hornets were eyeing Brandon Miller's fit on the roster more than anything as he could provide an asset missing on the team.

Outside the importance of shooting, a good playmaker and a decent big man on a team's roster, a quality wing is important in today's league.

From Kevin Durant to LeBron James, and even Jayson Tatum, the NBA is loaded with elite-level wings playing the small forward position.

After Victor Wembanyama went No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs, it was either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller who would be selected next.

As the Hornets were all in on having LaMelo Ball for the foreseeable future, drafting Henderson would not be the ideal fit they were seeking as he too plays point guard. Drafting Miller was the obvious choice from a roster construction point of view.

With how the Hornets run their brand of offense, Brandon Miller could fit in nicely.

Instead of Michael Jordan, Brandon Miller has Paul George as his GOAT

The conversations regarding the GOAT NBA player are endless and frankly, won't end anytime soon.

Interestingly enough, Brandon Miller garnered attention from NBA fans when he mentioned that Paul George was his personal GOAT, instead of Michael Jordan or LeBron James. On George's "Podcast P," he explained why he chose him.

"Indiana Pacers Paul George," Miller said, "especially when you dunked on Birdman (Chris Andersen). I think that's a favorite highlight of yours for sure. I think I started that up, I said, 'PG's the GOAT.'"

From Paul George's perspective, he was flattered by Miller's comment.

"It's an honor to be in that category as GOATs for some of the young guys," George said. "At this point in my career, I look forward to the mentorship and I look forward to helping the next generation use me as a resource. That's what I'm here for."

In his seven seasons playing for the Indiana Pacers, George averaged 18.1 points (43.2% shooting, including 37.0% from 3-point range) and 6.3 rebounds per game.

