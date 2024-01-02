Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Jan. 2, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup is one of six games scheduled on Tuesday night in the NBA. It's the first meeting of the season between the two teams. Let's look at the preview for the Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans game, including prediction, starting lineups and betting tips.

Brooklyn enters the matchup on a three-game losing streak, winning just two of their last 10 games. New Orleans, meanwhile, has won two in a row and seven of their last 10.

It's the 45th regular-season meeting between the Nets and Pelicans, with Brooklyn slightly ahead, 43-41, in their all-time head-to-head matchup. The Nets have won eight of their last 10 against the Pelicans, including a 108-102 victory on Jan. 6, 2023.

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans is scheduled for Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on YES Network in Brooklyn and Bally Sports New Orleans.

Moneyline: Nets (+215) vs Pelicans (-255)

Spread: Nets +6.5 (-110) vs Pelicans -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o229.5) vs Pelicans -110 (u229.5)

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Brooklyn Nets are midway through their four-game road trip, which has not gone well so far. They lost the first two games and are on a three-game losing skid. They were blown out by the OKC Thunder 124-108 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are coming off wins over the Utah Jazz and LA Lakers. The Pelicans are playing great basketball at the moment, and their streak would have been much longer if not for twice squandering leads against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups

The Brooklyn Nets have three injured players: Ben Simmons, Lonnie Walker IV and Dorian Finney-Smith. Simmons and Walker are out, while Finney-Smith is listed as questionable. Coach Jacque Vaughn will likely use a starting five of Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have two injured players – Trey Murphy III and Matt Ryan. Murphy is questionable, while Ryan is listed as out. Coach Willie Green is expected to have a starting five consisting of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas.

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

Brandon Ingram has an over/under of 25.5 points against the Nets. Ingram is projected to score 23.4 points and is favored to go under on most betting sites. It's safer to bet on him to go under even though he has scored 26 points in his last two games.

Zion Williamson is favored to go over 23.5 points, which is higher than his projected score of 21.6 points for Tuesday's game. It might be best to bet under, as he has only scored over 24 points in two of his last seven contests.

Mikal Bridges is predicted to score 22.2 points against the New Orleans Pelicans and go over 21.5 points. Bridges is favored to go over in most betting sites, but it's less risky to bet on under. He has only scored at least 22 points twice in his last 10 games.

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans are the favorites to beat the Brooklyn Nets. The Pelicans are at home and have been playing much better than the Nets.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Pelicans to get the victory, the Nets to cover the spread and the total to go over.

