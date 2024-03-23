Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Saturday, including the Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks. The rivals are set to clash for the third time this season, with the Knicks winning the first two at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 20 and Jan. 23.

The two teams are on opposite sides of the Eastern Conference standings. The Knicks are fighting for homecourt advantage spots for the playoffs, while the Nets are going to be in the lottery.

Jalen Brunson has been fantastic for the Knicks this season, carrying the team after the All-Star break due to injuries to his star teammates. On the other hand, Mikal Bridges has not taken the All-Star leap despite showing promise last season when he arrived from Phoenix in the Kevin Durant trade.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game is on Saturday at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. It starts at 1:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the YES Network and MSG Network.

Moneyline: Nets (+214) vs Knicks (-256)

Spread: Nets +6.5 (-109) vs Knicks -6.5 (-109)

Total (O/U): Nets o207 (-110) vs Knicks u207 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks preview

The Brooklyn Nets enter Saturday's game on a five-game losing streak and as losers of eight out of their last 10 games. It has been a disastrous season for the Nets despite having a promising bunch of players such as Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are back from a very successful four-game road trip wherein they went 3-1. The Knicks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, but were no match against the Denver Nuggets.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have three players on their injury report, two of whom are officially out for the game. Head coach Jacque Vaughn is expected to stick to his current lineup of:

PG: Dennis Schroder | SG: Cam Thomas | SF: Mikal Bridges | PF: Cameron Johnson | C: Nic Claxton

The Nets' current rotation also includes players such as Dennis Smith Jr., Noah Clowney, Lonnie Walker IV and Jalen Wilson.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks are still without three of their regular starters – Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has no other choice but to use the following starting five:

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Miles McBride | SF: Donte DiVincenzo | PF: Josh Hart| C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Thibs' rotation currently involves Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks betting tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 29.5 points, which is higher than his current average. Brunson has scored 30 or more in three of his last four games. He's favored to go under, but take the risk and bet on him to go over 29.5 points.

Cam Thomas is favored to go under 22.5 points, which is higher than his scoring average this season. Thomas has scored 24 points or more twice in his last four contests. Don't take the risk and bet on her to stay under 22.4 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks prediction

The New York Knicks are still the favorites to win against the Brooklyn Nets despite being short-handed. The Knicks still have the depth and talent to fend off their rivals. It also helps that they're at home in front of thousands of Knicks fans.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Knicks will get the win and cover the -6.5 spread. They are also expecting the total to go over 207 points.

