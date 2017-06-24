Butler posts heartfelt thank-you letter to Chicago Bulls

by Omnisport News 24 Jun 2017, 06:34 IST

Jimmy Butler

All-Star Jimmy Butler farewells the Chicago Bulls and thanked their fans for his time with the NBA franchise in a heartfelt letter.

Butler was traded during Thursday's NBA draft, dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the rights to number seven overall draft pick Lauri Markkanen.

A three-time All-Star, Butler – who averaged 23.9 points per game last season – used Instagram to say thanks to the Bulls and the city of Chicago on Friday.

"I truly struggle with the words because you've been so much more than just my home for the last 6 years, you've been my life!" he wrote, in part, in a caption to an Instagram post. "Chicago, I love you. Thanks for embracing a kid from Tomball [Texas] like one of your own."

Butler was drafted by the Bulls in 2011, taken with the 30th pick six years ago.