Can you sport Crocs in NBA 2K23? All you need to know

Wearing Crocs in NBA 2K23 might be unusual, but some gamers want to wear them. Instead of Nike or Jordan shoes, 2K players prefer wearing something else on their feet.

2K Sports has released Crocs in NBA 2K23. 2K added them to last year's game, and players can purchase them. Crocs are expensive, and players must spend at least 15,000 VC on them.

This article will reveal everything you need to know about sporting Crocs in NBA 2K23. If you are unsure how to obtain these items, this guide will cover that.

Sporting Crocs in NBA 2K23 is possible

Gamers can choose to wear Crocs in NBA 2K23 (Image via 2K Sports)

To wear Crocs in NBA 2K23, you must buy them. These items are located in Swag's and cost at least 15,000 to 20,000 VC, depending on their style.

Once you enter the store, you will want to scroll down and pick Crocs from the menu. In the new window, you can choose the style of Crocs you want.

The price of solid-colored Crocs in NBA 2K23 is 15,000 VC. You can choose any color you want, and the price will be the same. However, there are two styles, Tiedye and USA, which cost 20,000 VC.

Solid-colored Crocs cost 15,000 VC in NBA 2K23 (Image via 2K Sports)

It's important to note that this footwear item is only available for a limited time. If you visit Swag's and cannot see it, it has rotated out of the shop. You will have to wait for it to return before purchasing it.

Crocs seem limited to specific game modes as many players have reported being unable to equip them in the Rec. 2K Sports hasn't addressed this yet. Gamers don't know if this was intended or if it's just a glitch.

NBA 2K23 VC complaints

Many gamers have complained about the cost of digital items in NBA 2K23 (Image via 2K Sports)

Buying Crocs in the video game costs 15,000 VC, around $4.99. However, some items cost more in the game than in real life.

Reddit user JimiForReal pointed out how a durag in NBA 2K23 costs $4.99, yet the same item costs $4.49 in real life. 2K Sports shuts down servers for older games, meaning players can rent items for only a few years.

Gamers have also complained about the price of upgrades in the MyCAREER game mode. Some have paid more than 50,000 VC to improve their overall rating by a single point.

It is unlikely that 2K Sports will do anything about this problem and lower the prices of the items in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far