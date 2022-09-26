Where do NBA 2K locker codes release? All you need to know

NBA 2K locker codes are back with the release of NBA 2K23. Once again, 2K Sports and Visual Concepts will give their customers a chance to obtain several free items in the game. Locker codes reward players with various items, from MyTEAM cards and contracts to MyPLAYER boosts. Some also contain exclusive items that can only be obtained through this process.

This article will explain everything you need to know about NBA 2K locker codes. We will explain how to redeem these codes and reveal an active locker code that you can use in the game immediately.

NBA 2K locker codes can be obtained on Twitter

Many NBA 2K23 gamers ask where to get the NBA 2K locker codes. The best way to get these exclusive codes is by following their official NBA 2K accounts on Twitter.

Here is a list of the official Twitter accounts where you can get NBA 2K locker codes:

It's important to note that most locker codes are released during special promotions or NBA events. For example, the game developer could release a locker code with Devin Booker's MyPLAYER jersey after the Phoenix Suns guard has a big game.

If you own a copy of NBA 2K23 and want a locker code, we have one for you! The code is MYTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPC, and it expires on Friday, September 30.

This code is a special MyTEAM pack that contains five different cards. The pack includes some of the best clutch scorers in the league's history, including Michael Jordan, Robert Horry and Jerry West.

Here are the three best cards that can be obtained from the MyTEAM Silencers pack with the NBA 2K locker code:

Pink Diamond Michael Jordan - 95 overall

Pink Diamond Jayson Tatum - 95 overall

Diamond Paul Pierce - 94 overall

Michael Jordan has three different cards in the Silencers pack. Besides his 95 OVR card, lucky players can pull the Diamond version of the player (94 OVR) or the Amethyst MJ (91 OVR).

Considering that the Pink Diamond MJ card costs more than 300,000 MT, pulling it from the Silencers pack would be incredible. However, the NBA 2K locker code has to be redeemed by the end of the month.

Where to enter locker codes in NBA 2K23?

There are two locations in NBA 2K23 where players can redeem locker codes: MyTEAM and MyPLAYER. MyTEAM players need to navigate to the MyTEAM Community Hub. They will see the Locker Code menu in the bottom right corner.

NBA 2K23 locker codes can be entered in two different places (Image via 2K Sports)

Those who enjoy playing the MyPLAYER mode must visit the Options/Quit menu tab. From there, they can select Locker Codes from the menu and enter the code for a free item.

Each locker code is usually available for a couple of days and has to be redeemed before it expires. Some codes are also limited by quantity.

