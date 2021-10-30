On this day (Oct 29, 2003): Carmelo Anthony makes his NBA debut - Looking at 3 highest-scoring games of his rookie season

Carmelo Anthony, on his NBA debut, scored 12 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished three dimes in an 80-72 home win against the San Antonio Spurs.

He became one of the best scorers of his era for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Portland Trailblazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and now the LA Lakers with his draft mate, LeBron James. With 22.9 points a game in 1196 NBA games, Carmelo Anthony has been a prolific scorer the minute he has stepped onto the floor.

In one season in college, Anthony averaged 22 points and ten rebounds, and was the Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament for the national champions, Syracuse University. He was a player who had the most fun. How can one season in college end in a championship season for a legendary coach like Jim Boeheim not be fun?

Being the third pick in one of the best all-time NBA drafts, much was expected from Carmelo Anthony. The Denver Nuggets made the NBA playoffs in each of Anthony's first six years with the franchise. The downturn is that in the eight seasons he had with the Denver Nuggets, Anthony was only able to get past the first round once. He scored a lot of points in Denver, though. How many you ask?

On that note, here's a look at his top three scoring games from his rookie season:

#3 Carmelo Anthony drops 37 points against the Houston Rockets on December 26, 2003

Carmelo Anthony was a rookie on the attack.

Carmelo Anthony shot 13-22 and 5-8 from the arc on the way to 37 points and seven rebounds in a 95-94 win for the Nuggets.

Vashon Leonard's three free throws after being fouled behind the three-point line were the difference for the Nuggets that night. Anthony had 22 points in the third quarter. He hit 9-11 and hit four threes in that explosive quarter.

Maurice Taylor led the Houston Rockets with 22 points. The scoring tally was the highest from Carmelo Anthony at that point in his rookie season.

#2 Carmelo Anthony blasts the Portland Trailblazers for 39 points on February 2, 2004

Maurice Cheeks said Carmelo Anthony 'had a highlight film 39 points' against his Portland Trailblazers squad.

Anthony hit 10-14 free throws and one of his two three-point attempts. He was in a zone early, and that continued through the rest of the game. Portland were on a four-game winning streak, but Anthony alone cooled them off.

It was a night after fellow rookie phenom LeBron James scored 38 points. While Anthony shrugged off any competition or comparison, what we saw later on was a battle whenever the two played. LeBron James owns a 22-14 edge in games against Carmelo Anthony.

#1 Carmelo Anthony's 41 points outgun the Seattle Supersonics on March 30 2004

Carmelo Anthony shot 19-29, made two of his three-point tries, and the only free throw he attempted that night to outduel Ray Allen and Rashard Lewis 124-119.

Both Allen and Lewis had 26 points to put up a decent battle. However, combined with Andre Miller's 14 points, 16 assists, nine rebounds and four steals, Carmelo Anthony's 41 points proved to be too much for the Supersonics. Nenê had 19 for the Sonics.

Carmelo Anthony would go on to have three 50-point games in his career, and a Madison Square Garden high of 62 points on January 24, 2014.

