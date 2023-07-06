Cavaliers Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their roster for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (July 7-17).

The 2023 summer league team will feature Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, 2023 draft pick Emoni Bates, and 2022 draft picks Isaiah Mobley, Luke Travers and Khalifa Diop.

The team will also include Sharife Cooper from last season’s Cleveland Charge team.

Here's a look at their players, coaches, schedule and more:

Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League roster 2023: Players

49 Fabian White Forward/Center 33 Luke Travers Forward 55 Devontae Shuler Guard 50 Craig Porter Jr Guard 48 Pete Nance Forward 15 Isaiah Mobley Forward 5 Sam Merill Guard 50 Cedric Henderson Jr. Guard 39 Wendell Green Guard 18 Khalifa Diop Center 21 Emoni Bates Guard 38 Mike Bothwell Guard 2 Sharife Cooper Forward

Emoni Bates will be the player to watch for the Cavs in the Summer League. Bates was the highest-ranked prospect in his class. But since he went to Memphis for his freshman season and then transferred to Eastern Michigan for his sophomore season, he didn't live up to the expectations.

Now he’s with Cleveland and he’s indicated he’s had the best week of his life training with the team, after a couple of difficult and struggling years.

Cleveland also went out and signed undrafted player Craig Porter Jr. out of Wichita State following the draft, and he’ll be on a two-way deal. The 6-foot-2 guard showed willingness to get to this point in his career and he demonstrated how he can contribute in a number of ways with the Shockers.

He is an outstanding defensive player and has excellent skills at jumping, blocking shots, and skiing for rebounds. Expect him to be among the players to watch in the tournament.

Isaiah Mobley, Khalifa Diop, Luke Travers, Sam Merrill, who played in five games for the Cavs this season, and Mike Bothwell are also players to focus on in the Summer League.

Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League 2023: Coaches

Josh Broghamer (Northern Iowa, Cavaliers Player Development Coach) will coach the team in Las Vegas, under the eyes of head coach JB Bickertstaff.

Cavaliers Summer League 2023: Schedule

Friday, July 7 vs Brooklyn Nets NBA TV Sunday, July 9 vs Toronto Raptors NBA TV Monday, July 10 vs Memphis Grizzlies ESPN Thursday, July 13 vs Chicago Bulls ESPN

The games will be played at COX Pavilion and Thomas and Mack Center at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and will be televised by NBA TV and ESPN.

After the game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavs will play the Toronto Raptors on July 9; the Memphis Grizzlies on July 10; and the Chicago Bulls on July 13. What games come after that depends on whether they will reach the championship round.

The NBA 2K24 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing at least five games each. Each team will play four games from July 7-14. After each team plays four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in the semifinals on Sunday, July 16 (4 p.m. ET on ESPN and 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2).

The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The four playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage in each team’s first four games, with tiebreak criteria applying. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 15 or Sunday, July 16.

