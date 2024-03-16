Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 16, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Charlotte Hornets for the fourth and final time this season on Saturday. The Sixers are looking for the series sweep and their fifth straight win over the hapless Hornets. Philly needs the win more than Charlotte as they look to stay away from the play-in tournament spots.

The Sixers have been missing Joel Embiid, who's recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. They are 7-13 since Embiid went down with the injury, with Tyrese Maxey trying to do everything he can to keep the team afloat.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have just two wins in their last 10 games. It has been a tough season in Charlotte, with LaMelo Ball plagued by ankle issues. They are at a crossroads heading into the offseason under new ownership.

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers game is on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Charlotte and NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

Moneyline: Hornets (+340) vs Sixers (-435)

Spread: Hornets +11 (-105) vs Sixers -11 (-115)

Total (O/U): Hornets o207.5 (-110) vs Sixers u207.5 (-110)

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Charlotte Hornets have the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They have no shot at making the playoffs and have struggled this season. LaMelo Ball's absence has been a bummer for the Hornets, but they should be happy with Brandon Miller's performances as a rookie.

The Sixers are eighth in the East but are just three games behind the New York Knicks for the No. 4 spot. It also helps that Philly has the seventh-easiest schedule left this season.

They play poor teams like the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups, subs and rotation

There are five players on the Hornets' injury report for Saturday. Here's coach Steve Clifford's possible starting five:

PG: Tre Mann | SG: Vasilije Micic | SF: Brandon Miller | PF: Milak Bridges | C: Nick Richards

Grant Williams has been Clifford's go-to guy off the bench since the Hornets acquired him at the deadline. He could also put in players like Davis Bertans and Aleksej Pokusevski.

Meanwhile, the Sixers have four players on their injury report. Tobias Harris is questionable but is expected to be a game-time decision. Here's how Nick Nurse could line up against Charlotte:

PG: Kyle Lowry | SG: Tyrese Maxey | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF: Tobias Harris | C: Mo Bamba

Paul Reed, Nicolas Batum and Buddy Hield are the cavalry off the bench, with KJ Martin and Cameron Payne likely getting some minutes as well.

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Tyrese Maxey has an over/under of 27.5 points, which is higher than his season average. Bet on him to go over, as he's coming off a 30-point night in his previous game. He's also the primary option on offense, so he should be scoring more than usual.

Brandon Miller is favored to go under 17.5 points on Saturday. He has underwhelmed in his last two games but could get out of his funk against the Sixers. Take the risk, and bet on the rookie forward to score at least 18 points.

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Charlotte Hornets are the heavy underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hornets are just not good enough at the moment to challenge the Sixers. That's how bad Charlotte has been this season as a team.

Philly will likely get the win, while the Hornets have a chance to cover the spread. The total will possibly go over 207.5 points.

