Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Jan. 3, 2024

One of the 12 games scheduled on a jam-packed NBA Wednesday is the Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks. It's the first meeting of the season between the two teams and the first one since Dec. 23, 2022. Let's look at the game preview for the Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks, including prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 3.

The Bulls are playing the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a 110-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks, on the other hand, won their previous game 112-106 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in OG Anunoby's debut on Monday night.

Wednesday's game is also the 243rd regular-season meeting between the Bulls and Knicks, which goes all the way back to Oct 23, 1966. The Bulls are slightly ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 127-115. However, the Knicks have won six of the last 10 games against Chicago dating back to Feb. 1, 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: 5 reasons why OKC Thunder don't need to trade for a superstar

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks is scheduled for Wednesday at the Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The match begins at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ABC nationally and MSG Network in New York.

Moneyline: Bulls (+320) vs Knicks (-390)

Spread: Bulls +9.5 (-110) vs Knicks -9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Bulls -105 (o219) vs Knicks -115 (u219)

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks preview

The Chicago Bulls have been playing better since Zach LaVine went down with an injury. The Bulls are 6-4 in their last 10 games and have climbed up to 10th in the Eastern Conference. However, they were no match for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks looked good on Monday when they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. It was a very big win since the Timberwolves have the best record in the Western Conference. OG Anunoby was also a difference-maker on both sides of the court.

Also Read: Ja Morant shares fatherhood glimpses belting out tunes with daughter Kaari

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks starting lineups

The Chicago Bulls were already ailing before Tuesday's game with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic on the shelf. Coby White and Patrick Williams got injured against the Philadelphia 76ers and will likely be out on Wednesday. Head coach Billy Donovan has no other choice but to use a starting lineup of Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Terry Taylor and Andre Drummond.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks only have two players on the injury report – Malachi Flynn and Mitchell Robinson. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to use his new starting five of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks betting tips

Julius Randle is favored to go over 26.5 points against the Chicago Bulls, but is only predicted to score 24.9 points. Randle has scored 27 or more points in three straight games, so it's safe to bet for him to go over.

Randle is also favored to grab less than 9.5 rebounds despite averaging 9.6 rebounds per game this season. He has grabbed 10 or more rebounds twice in his last seven games. The less risky bet is for him to go under 9.5 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is lower than his season average of 25.6 points per game. Brunson is favored to go over despite scoring over 26 points once in his last four games. The safer bet is for the guard to go over since the Bulls are quite short-handed.

Also Read: "Really let Josh Giddey finally score over 18" - Boston Celtics fans in shambles after streak-ending loss to OKC Thunder

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks prediction

The Chicago Bulls are the underdogs heading into Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. They are short-handed and are playing their second game in two days. Fatigue will be an issue although it's alright to not count out the Bulls.

Oddsmakers are going against the odds and predicting for the Bulls to beat the Knicks. They are also predicting that Chicago will cover the spread and the total will go over.

Also Read: "LEAVE US ALONE" - Knicks fans lament unmade Karl-Anthony Towns deal, blame front office