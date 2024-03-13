Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 13, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to visit the bayou and face the New Orleans Pelicans. The Cavs are out for revenge after losing the first meeting of the season 123-104 at home. They still have a depleted lineup due to injuries, but it's the next man up for J.B. Bickerstaff's squad.

New Orleans will be ready for the visitors, led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The duo has been on fire recently, with the "Point Zion" working perfectly for the Pelicans. He's averaging 6.5 assists per game since Feb. 1, with the Pelicans having a winning record of 12-4.

Cleveland has been missing key players for more than two weeks now, specifically Donovan Mitchell. "Spyda" has a bone bruise in his left knee, but could get cleared to return tonight. He's tagged questionable and will likely be a game-time decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: What happened to Evan Mobley? Latest injury update as Cavaliers forward exits Celtics game in pain

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

Local fans can tune in to the heart-pounding action on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports New Orleans starting at 8 p.m. EDT to watch the game. Live streaming options such as NBA League Pass and FuboTV are also available. It will be played at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+230) vs Pelicans (-275)

Spread: Cavaliers +7 (-110) vs Pelicans -7 (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers o214.5 (-115) vs Pelicans u214.5 (-105)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

Darius Garland has picked up the slack on offense for the Cavaliers in the absence of Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus. Garland is a former All-Star who has been plagued by injuries in the past two seasons. The Cavs will need him at the top of his game to survive the next few games.

Meanwhile, head coach Willie Green's decision to embrace Zion Williamson's underrated playmaking has been a revelation for the Pelicans. They have a shot to catch up with the LA Clippers and ascend the Western Conference standings.

Also Read: Travis Kelce sports $1061 Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP "Black Phantom" on Kelce brothers' Bobblehead night

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups, subs and rotations

Here's what the Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup could look like:

PG - Darius Garland | SG - Donovan Mitchell | SF - Isaac Okoro | PF - Georges Niang | C - Jarrett Allen

If Mitchell won't get cleared before the game, Caris LeVert should take his place in the starting five. Bickerstaff's rotation for Wednesday will also likely include Craig Porter Jr., Sam Merrill and Damian Jones.

On the other hand, here's how the New Orleans Pelicans might use as their starting five:

PG - CJ McCollum | SG - Herb Jones | SF - Brandon Ingram | PF - Zion Williamson | C - Jonas Valanciunas

Trey Murphy III will be the Pelicans' main cavalry off the bench along with Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall. Murphy could have had a shot at winning the Sixth Man of the Year if he wasn't injured to start the season, while Alvarado has been the energizer bunny for Willie Green's team.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 25.5 points. He's coming off an injury, so he could be cold from the floor after missing the last seven contests. Bet on Mitchell to go under all things considered.

Zion Williamson is favored to go under 23.5 points. He doesn't need to score much for the Pelicans these days due to his new role. Bet on "Point Zion" to score less than 23.5 points, but make sure to place some money on him to get more than 5.5 assists.

Also Read: "Zion could slide in DMs today" - P.J. Washington's ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner gets ridiculed by fans after 6-month chastity claim

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans are the favorites because they have the healthier lineup and the homecourt advantage. The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to give them some problems, but the Pelicans should get the win.

Cleveland can make the game close and cover the +7 spread, with the total going over 214.5 points.

Also Read: "Pelicans, they don't f**k with me" - Rapper Boosie calls out New Orleans for offering mere $1,000 for halftime performance