Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 23, 2024

There are 10 NBA games scheduled on Friday, including the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers. It's the third matchup of the season between the Cavs and Sixers, with both teams having one win each. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 23.

Cleveland won the first meeting of the season 122-119 on Nov. 21 at the Wells Fargo Center in overtime. Philadelphia got one back at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 12 by getting the 123-121 win despite the absence of Joel Embiid.

Friday's game will also be the 226th regular-season meeting between the two teams since Nov. 2, 1970. The Sixers are slightly ahead 117-108 in the all-time head-to-head matchup and have won eight of the last 10 against the Cavaliers since April 1, 2021.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers game is on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN. It's also available on local channels Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-200) vs Sixers (+165)

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5 (-108) vs Sixers +4.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o229.5) vs Sixers -114 (u229.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers restarted their season on Thursday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers were one of the hottest teams before the All-Star break, but the Magic stopped them in their tracks. Nevertheless, the Cavs have still won eight of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers were off to a bad start after they got blown out by a short-handed New York Knicks at home. Granted that the Sixers are also missing a key player, they could have put up a better game against a division rival like the Knicks.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers have two players on their injury report – Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome. If Mitchell remains out with an illness, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will likely use a starting five of Darius Garland, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers also have two players on their injury report – Joel Embiid and Robert Covington. Head coach Nick Nurse is expected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey, Buddy Hield, Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum and Paul Reed.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 27.5 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell is projected to go over, which is not a bad bet to take. However, continue to monitor Mitchell's status since he'll likely be a game-time decision due to an illness.

Tyrese Maxey is projected to go under 25.5 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Maxey is also favored to score less than 25.5 points, so you can bet on him to go under. It should be pointed out that Maxey has scored back-to-back 30 points.

Tobias Harris is favored to score under 18.5 points on Friday night. Harris has only scored more than 20 points once in his last five games. It might be best to bet on him to score less than 19 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the slight favorites to win the game on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back, but the Cavaliers are healthier than the depleted Sixers.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Cavaliers will win the game and cover the spread. They are also predicting that the total will go over.

