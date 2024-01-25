"Clown": Teyana Taylor's fans berate Iman Shumpert, speculate controversial IG story was directed towards estranged wife

The ongoing divorce between former couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert hit the spotlight once again after the one-time NBA champion posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story, which fans of the singer-actress believed pertained to her.

The message was short but it was not unclear to whom it was intended for, leaving it open to much speculation.

Shumpert’s post, as shared by The Shade Room, read:

“10 TOES CHIN UP. YOU AIN’T THE FIRST OR THE LAST SHORDY.”

The post was the latest turn in the divorce between Taylor and Shumpert, which became public back in September. It was, however, reported that the former already filed for separation as early as January 2023. It ended their seven-year marriage.

Fans of Teyana Taylor speculated that the controversial IG story post of Shumpert was a direct dig at the 32-year-old artist and took exception to it.

Here are some of the comments:

liv_ freely wrote: Ladies and gentlemen.. a clown

Divorce of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert far from settled

The divorce proceedings of former couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have been rolling for about a year now but still far from being settled as both parties continue to throw unflattering claims at one another.

It all started amicably but has since turned for the worse with the couple unable to see eye-to-eye on certain matters as things progressed.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert ended their marriage after seven years, with the singer-actress filing for divorce in January last year. The divorce, however, was not made public until eight months later.

In documents filed by Taylor, she claimed that the one-time NBA champion was cruel to her while they were together, alleging Shumpert was in multiple cheating scandals, among other reasons.

Initially, she wanted to keep the proceedings private, using only initials in the documents. But in his own filing, Iman Shumpert included full names, opening the process for public consumption.

In October, they tried to work on a deal, including child support and custody of their two kids – Iman ‘Junie’ Tayla, 8, and Rue Rose, 3.

Nothing came out of it, however, with Taylor alleging that Shumpert was being irresponsible with their daughters when they were with him and had not given her spousal support. The one-time NBA champion (Cleveland/2016) denied the allegations.

With the parties unable to strike a deal, reports, citing court documents, said the presiding judge scheduled a non-trial for Mar. 13, 2024. While proceedings have taken long, Teyana Taylor said she remains confident of a resolution soon while expressing readiness to move on from this episode in her life.

She shared on the Tamron Hall Show recently:

“I’m so blessed and I’m so grateful — I’m taking my pace. I’m on my faith walk right now and I’m taking whatever, y’know, God is taking me. I mean, this is the year of trust.”

“You got to just take a beat and say, ‘God, I trust you in Jesus name’ — doors open.”

Check out what she had to say below, beginning at 0:18:

