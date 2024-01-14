"Curry was holding the kid back": Brandin Podziemski explodes for double-double, Warriors fans find hope without Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski had himself a ball game in their match against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday on the road. He ably stepped up in the absence of Steph Curry, who the team rested in the second game of a back-to-back.

The 20-year-old guard out of Santa Clara finished with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors put up a spirited fight before bowing to the Bucks, 129-118.

While their team fell by the wayside, Warriors fans saw positives in Brandin Podziemski’s ability to elevate his game, especially when ‘Chef Curry’ is not available.

They made their thoughts known on social media, and below are some of what they wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@Shadowiscold wrote: "Curry was holding the kid back"

@klayvsthewrld wrote: "He way better than Poole"

@RussGotGame wrote: "Trade Curry no need for him unironically"

@JaquezJrMuse wrote: "Baller"

@JakeyG31 wrote: "Such a very underrated rookie"

@gpmagz wrote: "See he might be better and a rookie"

@funnysbr wrote: "He’s better than Steph"

‘@Mcarlson15_ wrote: "I love this man"

@Jazzy786Jamil wrote: "That looks great"

Kerr likes how Brandin Podziemski is fitting in with the Warriors after double-double game vs Bucks

Wisconsin native Brandin Podziemski made a return to remember in his home state by coming with an impressive showing against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. It was a testament to what coach Steve Kerr said about him fitting in well to their system.

Podziemski shot 10-of-14 from the field and 3-of-5 from three to help the Warriors put up a gallant stand against Milwaukee. He also had three assists and two steals in the 36 minutes he played.

Following the game, Kerr shared his thoughts on their rookie guard, who they selected 19th overall in the 2023 NBA draft. The four-time NBA champion coach highlighted his player’s inherent talent and willingness to play within the system as among his best assets, saying by way of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

"He’s a really good player. He’s fit in beautifully. He kind of plays our style, with the ball movement and the awareness of how to attack…”

"He understands all that… He’s a good player. He’s tough, gritty, plays good defense. Takes charges. We’re lucky to have him."

In the ongoing NBA season, Brandin Podziemski has been good for 8.8 points. 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 23.9 minutes. He has been called upon to be a rotation player in the Warriors backcourt, at times also playing alongside Curry and Klay Thompson.