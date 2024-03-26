Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 26 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night in a key matchup with seeding implications. The Mavericks and Kings have an identical 42-29 record, but Sacramento is ahead in the standings because they own the tie-breaker after winning the first two games at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas has a chance to gain the tie-breaker if they win here and on Friday at the Golden 1 Center. However, it would be much better for either team to just finish with a better record than the other. The Kings have a tougher schedule compared to the Mavs, but it will all come down to who wants it more.

Sacramento won seven of their last 10 games but had a bone-headed loss to the Washington Wizards in that span. The Mavs, meanwhile, are also on a roll, winning eight of their last 10, riding a four-game winning streak.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Domantas Sabonis overwhelmed with surpassing Kevin Love’s most consecutive double-doubles, calls former record holder future HOFer

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports

The Dallas Mavericks have two players on their injury report – Josh Green and Brandon Williams. The Mavericks have stayed healthy in the last month, but Luka Doncic had a few injury scares in the last few games.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are going to be without Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles and Sasha Vezenkov against the Mavs. Huerter has been ruled out of the season, including the playoffs, while Lyles and Vezenkov should return before the regular season ends.

Also Read: "They would smoke Team USA" - NBA fans chatter as Carmelo Anthony's non-USA picks stir excitement with Luka Doncic and co.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Mavs coach Jason Kidd might have found his best starting five during their current winning streak. Kidd has stayed away from a small lineup at the moment, but it's good that they have some variety in their lineups:

PG: Luka Doncic | SG: Kyrie Irving | SF: Derrick Jones Jr. | PF: PJ Washington | C: Daniel Gafford

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Luka Doncic Dante Exum AJ Lawson SG Kyrie Irving Jaden Hardy Alex Fudge SF Derrick Jones Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF PJ Washington Maxi Kleber Markieff Morris C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Coach Mike Brown has been starting Keon Ellis at shooting guard, as Kevin Huerter went down with a shoulder injury. Brown has a Malik Monk to come off the bench and help the team's offense:

PG: De'Aaron Fox | SG: Keon Ellis | SF: Keegan Murray | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Domantas Sabonis

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG De'Aaron Fox Davion Mitchell Jordan Ford SG Keon Ellis Malik Monk Colby Jones SF Keegan Murray Chris Duarte Mason Jones PF Harrison Barnes Kessler Edwards Jalen Slawson C Domantas Sabonis Alex Len JaVale McGee

Also Read: Doris Burke makes strange admission on live broadcast about kissing Domantas Sabonis' doll

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Key Matchup

Both teams have a deadly duo, but the key matchup for the game will be Kyrie Irving vs. De'Aaron Fox. Irving has been playing magnificently for the Mavs this season, and his chemistry with Luka Doncic has been blossoming.

Meanwhile, Fox will be a problem for anyone and could drop a lot on the Mavs. Another key matchup or at least key components for Dallas and Sacramento are Luka Doncic and Domantas Sabonis, respectively. It's possible that the two players are going to drop a triple-double on Tuesday.

Also Read: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Dallas Mavericks raise $1.8 million at 2024 'Mavs Ball', duo donates $100,000