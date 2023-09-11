Dennis Schroder once confessed to holding Bitcoin and other crypto while at 70% loss 

Dennis Schroder reached the top of the world on Sunday, after leading Germany to the 2023 FIBA World Cup title.

This was the first gold medal for the German star point guard with the national team. The future looks bright for him, as Germany has created a very talented and strong team.

Aside from his time on the floor with Germany and now the Toronto Raptors in the NBA, Dennis Schroder seems to be quite busy off the court as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While speaking with GQ Sports in November 2022, Schroder revealed he was holding Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies:

"In terms of business, I do a lot on mobile. I am doing a lot of crypto right now. I am actually on it every day looking at it. Right now, I am little bit depressed because of course it's not going well."

It has been a few years since Bitcoin and cryptocurrency became a part of people's lives. However, crypto remains quite unstable, with a lot of ups and downs on its stock.

Back in November, when Dennis Schroder spoke with GQ Sports, bitcoin and crypto were at a 70% loss, after crypto exchange FTX.com filed for bankruptcy.

Its collapse created a lot of uncertainty for investors, with Bitcoin hitting its lowest price since before the Covid-19 pandemic. The bankruptcy of FTX also affected the Miami Heat, as their home arena was named after the crypto exchange, so a new name had to be found (Kaseya Center).

Dennis Schroder dominates FIBA World Cup as Germany makes history

Dennis Schroder and Germany made history on Sunday with their victory over Serbia in the FIBA World Cup Final (83-77).

The Germans won their first-ever title and solidified their place among the top teams in the world, one year after winning the bronze medal in the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket.

Meanwhile, Schroder took over for his team with 28 points in the gold medal game. He was also named the MVP of the tournament and a member of the All-Star 5, after averaging 19.1 ppg, 6.1 apg and a PIR of 17.6.

Schroder spoke to reporters after the game:

"It’s been a long wait. I have been here for 10 years and to be here now, after last year’s bronze medal. It’s an unbelievable group. Coach did a great job of bringing us together, the best to be successful, being 8-0.

"In a group where we had big-time teams getting to the next stage playing Georgia and Slovenia, it was unbelievable and stayed perfect until the end. That’s a blessing. The people in the locker rooms, my family, my kids, my wife."

21 years after their last medal in a FIBA World Cup (bronze, 2002), Germany returned to the podium and will look to push on in the 2024 Olympic Games (which they have directly qualified for) and the 2025 EuroBasket.

For its part, Serbia exceeded expectations, but came up short again, losing in the Final for the second time in the last three tournaments (2014, defeat to Team USA).