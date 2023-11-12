Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Prediction and betting tips | November 12, 2023

The Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets game is one of the 11 matchups set for Nov. 12. The two teams faced each other four times last season, with the Rockets winning only once. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in the 2023-24 NBA season.

After losing their first three games of the season, the Houston Rockets bounced back by getting into a six-game winning streak. Their most recent opponents were the New Orleans Pelicans, whom they beat by just three points, 104-101.

On the other side of the fence, the Denver Nuggets are also on a roll as they ride the momentum from a four-game winning streak into this road game. The defending champions own an 8-1 record and won over the Golden State Warriors in their most recent game, 108-105.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets matchup is set to take place on Sunday inside the halls of the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The live television broadcast by the Space City Home Network and Altitude will begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass is the best way to catch the action.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+100) vs Rockets (-120)

Spread: Nuggets -4.0 (-110) vs +4.0 Rockets (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (u217.5) vs Rockets (o226.5)

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Preview

The Denver Nuggets are going to be without Jamal Murray, who is expected to return by early December. Jay Huff and Vako Cancar are marked as 'out indefinitely' on the injury list and they still have no timetable for returning to the team's roster.

Meanwhile, rookie Amen Thompson is on a rough patch to start his NBA career and is nursing a late injury. He is to be reevaluated by the end of the month before rejoining the team. Victor Oladipo joins Thompson on the IL and he is 'out indefinitely' with a knee injury.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets Predicted lineups

With Jamal Murray out, Reggie Jackson has been covering for him in the starting lineup and he joins Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as the team's backcourt tandem. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon join Nikola Jokic to fortify the Nuggets frontcourt.

There are no injuries to the Rockets' usual starters and they will go with their usual five. Jalen Green is with Fred VanVleet at the guard position while Alperen Sengun locks the center position. Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks are the starting forwards for the Rockets.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

Nikola Jokic is given 28.5 points on the props and he has covered that in the last five games that he played. Against the Rockets, he will be overpowering Alperen Sengun, and that point average should go over.

For the Rockets, Jalen Green has been their top-scoring option and is given 21.5 points on the props. He has broken that line four out of five times in the past five games and should do well against the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

This is not going to be a close match. Expect Nikola Jokic to dominate the game. The spread should be covered and don't be surprised if the Nuggets win by a double-digit margin.

The total for the past four games of the Nuggets is going over and it should be the same for this game against the Rockets.