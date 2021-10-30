Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

After defeating the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets will head to the Target Center in Minneapolis to battle the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

With the Timberwolves turning into a fearsome team, their clash with the Nuggets should be an enticing one. For fans of both teams, the game will be available for viewing on Bally Sports North, Altitude 2 and NBA League Pass.

The Denver Nuggets have won three of their five games this season. Although these are early days, the Nuggets have made a good start as they eye e place in the playoffs. Denver's depth of rotational players may become their greatest strength in the upcoming games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, have seen the rise of the latest big 3 in the league, Chris Finch has inadvertently created a spectacular trio that could help the team make a deep playoff run.

They have made a good start to their campaign, losing only once in four games. The team's offensive arsenal is on par with the very best in the league, but their weak bench could be concerning as the season wears on.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 6 years ago today, Nikola Jokic made his NBA debut.



He made his 1st All-NBA 1st Team in his 4th season and became the lowest draft pick ever to win MVP in his 6th season.

6 years ago today, Nikola Jokic made his NBA debut. He made his 1st All-NBA 1st Team in his 4th season and became the lowest draft pick ever to win MVP in his 6th season. https://t.co/ATnL5eyEP0

Jamal Murray endeared an ACL tear in April against the Golden State Warriors, which ruled him out for the season. However, other than him, the Nuggets do not have any significant injuries this season.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has played all five games this season despite a scare before the match against the Mavericks. He is likely to play again on Saturday, though. However, Vlatko Cancar, who is recovering from a strained left hip, may not feature against the Timberwolves.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out Torn ACL Vlatko Cancar Out strained left hip

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Apart from McKinley Wright IV, who is currently playing in the G League, no other Timberwolves player is ruled out of the Denver Nuggets game. With a healthy roster, the Timberwolves should have ample rotations and lineup options.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets, apart from their reliable starters, have a decent bench. Jeff Green and Bones Hyland have been able to trouble opponents' defenses, and could do so against the high-flying Timberwolves too.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic should start with Aaron Gordon, who is averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds this season, and Michael Porter Jr. in the frontcourt. The backcourt should be handled by Will Barton and Monte Morris.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



"Talk my sh*t before the game. Put Lil Baby on, rap the lyrics. That get everybody hype. We up. It's time to go."



(via Anthony Edwards was asked how he makes sure the team brings the same energy:"Talk my sh*t before the game. Put Lil Baby on, rap the lyrics. That get everybody hype. We up. It's time to go."(via @DaneMooreNBA Anthony Edwards was asked how he makes sure the team brings the same energy:"Talk my sh*t before the game. Put Lil Baby on, rap the lyrics. That get everybody hype. We up. It's time to go."(via @DaneMooreNBA) https://t.co/J38zoM9SWO

Considering their unreliable bench, the Timberwolves could go in with the same lineup they have used so far. Karl-Anthony Towns is leading the team in scoring, averaging 28 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He could start the game along with Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt in the frontcourt.

D'Angelo Russell, who is averaging 18 points and 2.5 three-pointers per game, should start as the team's point guard. Meanwhile, the young Anthony Edwards is already the second-best scorer in Minnesota. He has landed 3.8 shots per game from downtown this season. He should join Russell to complete the Minnesota Timberwolves' backcourt.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Minnesota Timberwolves

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards | Small Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Edited by Bhargav