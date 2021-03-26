Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center tonight, with the intention of bouncing back from a shock loss against the Toronto Raptors in their last game.

The Nuggets are 5th in the Western Conference standings, courtesy of a 26-18 record, while the young Pelicans side is struggling in 12th position with a 19-24 record.

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Updates

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will enter tonight's game without any major injury concerns, with Monte Morris being the only notable absentee. He will miss out because of a quadriceps injury. Greg Whittington is questionable for the match due to a knee issue.

New Orleans Pelicans

Stan Van Gundy will have the full squad at his disposal with the exception of point guard Lonzo Ball, who was one of the stars in focus on NBA trade deadline day. Ball will be unavailable due to a hip issue, and his progress is being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will start the game with Jamal Murray and Will Barton at the guard spot, while Michael Porter Jr. will be at the small forward position. Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic will make up the front court. Jokic is a contender for the MVP award, and he is averaging an incredible 27 points, 8.5 assists and 11 rebounds per game.

JaMychal Green will split power forward minutes with Millsap. He has been an integral part of the rotation, making his presence felt on the defensive end.

New Orleans Pelicans

In Lonzo Ball's absence, youngster Nickeil Alexander-Walker will step up into the starting point guard role. Eric Bledsoe will partner him in the Pelicans backcourt and Brandon Ingram will take up his usual spot at the 3. Zion Williamson will start at power forward while Steven Adams will be the team's starting center.

Josh Hart has played an important role off the bench for the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring 9 points and grabbing 7.6 boards per game on an average.

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard- Jamal Murray, Shooting Guard- Will Barton, Small Forward- Michael Porter Jr., Power Forward- Paul Millsap, Center- Nikola Jokic

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Shooting Guard- Eric Bledsoe, Small Forward- Brandon Ingram, Power Forward- Zion Williamson, Center- Steven Adams

