Does Shaquille O'Neal have a Ph.D.? Looking at the academic qualifications of the NBA legend

Shaquille O'Neal is a man of many talents. However, he's primarily known for his incredible basketball skills as he's one of the most successful players in NBA history.

Besides success in basketball, the big man has become a wealthy businessman as well. He's invested a lot in his education and has earned a lot of important qualifications from different institutions.

In this article, we will reveal if Shaquille O'Neal has a PhD. We'll also take a deeper look at his academic qualifications and his journey outside of the basketball world.

Shaquille O'Neal does not have PhD degree

O'Neal has millions of fans all over the world (Image via Getty Images)

Thanks to his education, O'Neal was able to achieve a lot of success after his retirement from the NBA. During his impressive basketball career, the basketball legend made around $292 million from contracts, but his net worth is estimated to be $400 million in 2022.

Shaquille O'Neal does not have a Ph.D. degree, despite many NBA fans believing that he does. However, the basketball legend has earned an Ed.D. degree, which is similar to the other advanced degree.

The Hall of Famer received his Ed.D. degree from Barry University, Florida, in 2012. This happened shortly after his NBA career ended, which is why the big man had a lot of time to focus on his studies.

O'Neal has earned an Ed.D. degree from Barry University (Image via Getty Images)

The 4-time NBA champion received his Ed.D. degree in Human Resource Development. His doctorate degree has a focus on organizational learning and leadership.

“This is for my mother, who always stressed the importance of education,” O’Neal said during his graduation.

“I am proud to have achieved a doctoral degree and wish to thank my professors and Barry University for helping make this dream a reality," Shaq added.

Shaquille O'Neal also added how his pursuit of education was not finished with this degree. He graduated with a 3.81 GPA after completing 16 courses at the university.

O'Neal graduated with a 3.81 GPA, which was impressive (Image via Getty Images)

The main difference between an Ed.D. (Doctor of Education) and a Ph.D. (Doctor of Philosophy) degree is that the latter is more focused on research. An Ed.D. degree, on the other hand, is for those who want to apply their knowledge in practice.

Both degrees are incredible and take multiple years to earn, which is why Shaquille O'Neal deserves a lot of credit for his focus on studies.

Shaq's other notable academic achievements

O'Neal missed a Lakers game to attend his graduation back in 2000 (Image via Getty Images)

Before he received a doctorate degree, Shaq also earned a Bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University in 2000. Phil Jackson allowed the center to miss a basketball game to attend his graduation.

During his first season with the Miami Heat, Shaquille O'Neal received an MBA degree from the University of Phoenix. Shaq continues to invest in himself and his education and serves as a great example to other NBA players.

Poll : 0 votes