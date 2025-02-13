Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union pays ultimate tribute to Eagles coach Autumn Lockwood’s historic Super Bowl milestone

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union lauded the Philadelphia Eagles performance coach Autumn Lockwood for making history after winning Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome last Sunday. The Eagles got revenge on the Chiefs after losing the big game two years earlier, helping Lockwood create history.

Union shared a video on her Instagram story to celebrate Women Crush Wednesday. She shared a video with several pictures and clips of Lockwood during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gabrielle Union's story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Chiefs fans were waiting to see their team make history by winning three consecutive Super Bowls, Autumn Lockwood became the first black woman to win the Super Bowl. Two years ago, she had became the first black woman to coach in the championship game, but the Eagles lost 38-35 to the Chiefs.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Lockwood had joined the Eagles as a strength and conditioning associate in 2022. A year later, she was named the associate performance coach. Lockwood is very committed to her job, as she wants to help athletes play and move as well as possible.

"I am constantly finding ways for athletes to get stronger, faster and be able to move efficiently," she says on her LinkedIn profile.

After her first trip to the Super Bowl, Lockdown was honored by the Philadelphia City Council, so this isn't new for the coach.

"On the occasion of Black History Month, it is crucial that we uplift the accomplishments of young Black professionals who are breaking barriers in their fields," Council wrote two years ago, per CBS.

Her latest achievement might have gotten overlooked by many, but Gabrielle Union made sure to spread the good news all over social media.

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union paid respect to Eagles and Jalen Hurts after Super Bowl win

Not only did she celebrate Autumn Lockwood's achievement, Gabrielle Union also hyped up Jalen Hurts' terrific performance in the big game. Following the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Chiefs, Union shared several pictures of Hurts and his fiacee Bry Burrows on Instagram stories.

The Eagles played an immaculate game that sealed the Vince Lombardi trophy. Jalen Hurts received MVP honors after completing 17-of-22 pass attempts, racking up 221 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Gabrielle Union was among the people cheering for the Eagles, especially Autumn Lockwood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback