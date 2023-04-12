Examining the Timberwolves future and potential for next season

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the most underwhelming teams in the NBA this season. They still have a chance to make things work as they have one more game to control their fate in the Play-In Tournament.

The Timberwolves recently lost to the LA Lakers in the first game of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. Following their win, the Lakers will now take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the postseason, and this came after Dillon Brooks shared his comments about the potential matchup between the Grizzlies and the Lakers.

"I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series…The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us." Brooks said.

Minnesota didn't back down during their fight, though. The team entered the hardwood a bit short-handed. They were without their top perimeter defender, their All-Star center and their valuable backup big. Still, the team was able to cause damage and make the Lakers work hard to secure their playoff spot.

The Wolves are now preparing to take on whichever team wins in the next Play-In game. The New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be the next pair of teams to battle it out. With that said Minnesota will hope they have their defensive center backs with them to help the team advance to the postseason.

What's next for the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves

The 2022-23 season isn't over just yet for the Minnesota Timberwolves, however, that doesn't mean things are smooth sailing for them. Prior to the start of the season, the Wolves traded a ton to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. On paper, the frontcourt of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns elevates the talent level of the team.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN. Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN.

Additionally, Anthony Edwards has developed into one of the best stars in the league this season. With that reasoning alone, casual fans can consider Minnesota's team as a superteam. However, due to their mediocre performances this season, there are some things that need to change in the summer.

For one, management should focus on making the chemistry work out well for the players. After the incident between Gobert and Kyle Anderson, it looks like there are some people favoring the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner over other players.

A member of the team leaked a recording of Anderson ranting about Gobert's place in the team on his way to the locker room.

"Y’all kiss his a** way too much telling me to focus. The f**k is wrong with y’all. Y’all got a decision to make this summer." Anderson reportedly said.

Based on this, there could be some players getting better treatment than others. Also, not everyone seems happy with how things are run in the Wolves organization. If we are to dissect Anderson's words, it looks like he's giving the team an ultimatum. But the thing is, the team will most likely choose Gobert over him.

This brings the next dilemma, as they can't possibly trade the Frenchman. While the Wolves have the ability to trade him away during the summer, no one is likely willing to trade for a big man who is earning $205 million for five years and can't post-up.

It appears as if Wolves put themselves in a difficult situation when they traded for Gobert last summer. NBA legend Charles Barkley saw it from a mile away, and after one season, it looks like he might be right.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Charles Barkley calls the Rudy Gobert trade to the Timberwolves the ‘worst trade in NBA history’: ahnfiredigital.com/nba/minnesota-… Charles Barkley calls the Rudy Gobert trade to the Timberwolves the ‘worst trade in NBA history’: ahnfiredigital.com/nba/minnesota-…

Based on what has transpired this year, the Minnesota Timberwolves could start becoming an average playoff team. A team that has more talent than most teams, but couldn't quite be contenders for the next two seasons.

