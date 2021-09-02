Exploring how Jonas Valanciunas improves the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have been here before, boasting a generational talent but struggling to piece together the rest of the jigsaw. First, it was Anthony Davis, and now it's Zion Williamson. The players may have changed, but the franchise's struggles remain the same.

With the New Orleans Pelicans missing out on the play-in tournament last season, the front office made waves throughout the summer. From firing head coach Stan Van Gundy to trading away Eric Bledsoe and Stevens Adams for imposing center Jonas Valanciunas, along with draft rights also changing hands.

BREAKING: Memphis is finalizing a trade to send Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2021

The thought process behind this trade makes perfect sense. Firstly, the New Orleans Pelicans guard rotation was jammed with young, high-upside talent, and Bledsoe didn't fit their timeline. Secondly, the Pelicans seemed enamored with the idea of Zion running the point forward role, making Steven Adams' presence in the rotation a problematic spacing issue.

So it was smart business to remove two players who didn't fit the front office's vision and replace them with some young, cost-controlled assets and a center that can damage teams from the perimeter.

But now the dust has settled on the trade; it's time to look at how Jonas Valanciunas can improve the New Orleans Pelicans roster.

How Jonas Valanciunas improves the New Orleans Pelicans: Spacing

With Zion Williamson projected to continue his ball-handling duties this season, having a center around the low block would create countless spacing issues. For instance, Zion is still developing a jumper and has little off-the-dribble game to speak of; rather, he used his unique blend of size and strength to muscle his way through the lane for easy finishes around the rim.

If the opposing big man is already guarding the restricted area due to Steven Adams' presence in the dunker spot, then Zion's job is considerably tougher, as the defense is already set up to defend his drives.

Zion Williamson drives to the basket

But by adding Jonas Valanciunas to the equation, the New Orleans Pelicans can focus on drawing opposing bigs further out on the perimeter, in turn allowing Williamson more room to attack the lane.

Valanciunas isn't a sharpshooting big man by any stretch of the imagination. The 6'11'' big-man is shooting 35.8% from deep on one attempt per game for his career. However, the ability is there, and Valanciunas should find himself asked to let it fly from deep this season.

Williamson won't be the only player to benefit from the additional spacing Jonas Valanciunas will bring. Brandon Ingram will also feast on the additional space available in the mid-range and around the wing areas.

Games with 20+ points and 20+ rebounds in @memgrizz franchise history (incl. regular season, play-in and postseason):



Zach Randolph - 12

Jonas Valančiūnas - 6 (incl. tonight)

Shareef Abdur-Rahim - 3

Marc Gasol - 1

Lorenzen Wright - 1

Othella Harrington - 1 pic.twitter.com/d8Sx7lC2mB — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 20, 2021

How Jonas Valanciunas improves the New Orleans Pelicans: Perimeter Defense

Steven Adams is one of the better rim protectors in the NBA, but ask him to guard pick-and-rolls or close out shooters on the perimeter, and he struggles. Perimeter defense isn't part of Adams' game, and that's okay. However, Jonas Valanciunas can provide both rim protection and improved perimeter defense.

With a 7'6'' wingspan and impressive lateral quickness, Valanciunas is capable of closing the distance on shooters in a flash. As with most traditional style bigs, Valanciunas doesn't possess "jump out of the gym" athleticism. Still, his ability to change direction and use his body to cover distances will provide the Pelicans with a sterner defense against the NBA's modernized offenses.

Contesting an average of 2.1 three-point attempts per game, Jonas Valanciunas will provide the Pelicans with a versatile defensive presence. Capable of playing in drop schemes, traditional defensive line-ups, and switching onto ball handlers, Valanciunas' presence will improve how the New Orleans Pelicans look to contain their opposition next season.

The biggest test for Valanciunas next season will be if he's improved his pick-and-roll defense, as this was an area where teams exploited him last season.

How Jonas Valanciunas improves the New Orleans Pelicans: Secondary Creation

Jonas Valanciunas doesn't just reside on the perimeter, and he's also a high-level post player, capable of backing down defenders or making the right read for an easy look. Over the last two seasons, Valanciunas has averaged roughly two assists per game, which is double his career average. If we add in his screen assists, that number will sit closer to 5 dimes per game.

Valanciunas is a post-entry option for the New Orleans Pelicans. It makes sense to envision them running some elbow sets to get shooters in motion before Jonas Valanciunas hits them with an easy inside-out pass.

There will also be opportunities for the Utena native to operate as the trail man in transition offense, which will allow him to alter defenses and redirect shooting opportunities simply by arriving into the offensive set late.

There's also the opportunity for the New Orleans Pelicans to use Valanciunas in some five-out offensive sets. Valanciunas could set up in delay (where the big man has the ball at the top of the perimeter, and all offensive players are lined up beyond the three-point line), and then the Pelicans could run Chicago, 21 or Miami sets on the wings to initiate offensive looks for their primary scorers. This would allow Valanciunas to operate in a primary or secondary creation role.

Conclusion

Overall, the New Orleans Pelicans removed a logjam at the guard position and replaced Adams with a more versatile presence. Sure, the New Orleans Pelicans will lose a slight edge on the glass, and their rim running presence won't be as fearsome, but they're now a much more unpredictable team on offense.

Both Adams and Valanciunas are monsters on the boards, so any drop-off in rebounding should be negligible. The biggest question centers around pace - Adams is considerably quicker than Valanciunas when going up and down the court. So it will be interesting to see if the New Orleans Pelicans use their new big as a trail man or slow down their offense in the half-court to incorporate him.

Either way, the New Orleans Pelicans project to be an interesting team to follow this year - they have fixed their spacing issues, removed some of the point guard overcrowding, and have another year of development for their young core. Maybe, just maybe, the front office has found another vital piece to their puzzle in Jonas Valanciunas, but we won't know the answer to that for another few months.

Also read: New Orleans Pelicans Depth Chart: Predicted starting lineup for Zion Williamson and co. in the 2021-22 NBA season

Edited by Raunak J