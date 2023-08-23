France: Strongest starting 5, sixth man, coach | FIBA World Cup 2023

France is one of the best teams heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. They finished second in both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 EuroBasket. They will surely be looking to finish with another medal in the World Cup after taking home the bronze in 2019.

Les Bleus were one of the first teams to announce their 12-man roster for the World Cup, doing so before August. Though they are without top prospect Victor Wembanyama but still have a bunch of NBA veterans such as Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum.

Here's the complete France roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nicolas Batum

Isaïa Cordinier

Nando De Colo

Moustapha Fall

Evan Fournier

Sylvain Francisco

Rudy Gobert

Mathias Lessort

Elie Okobo

Yakuba Ouattara

Terry Tarpey

Guerschon Yabusele

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "We're not engaged": Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan pump the brakes after marriage rumors went viral

France's projected starting five at 2023 FIBA World Cup

France's projected starting five boasts current and former NBA players. Nando de Colo played two seasons in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. He returned to Europe in 2014 and became a EuroLeague MVP.

Ellie Okobo was with the Phoenix Suns from 2018 to 2020 before going back to Europe. He's now the catalyst for AS Monaco's domestic success at LNB Pro A. Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum and Rudy Gobert are all NBA veterans who have plenty of experience playing under FIBA rules.

Here's the projected starting five for France:

PG: Nando de Colo

Nando de Colo SG: Ellie Okobo

Ellie Okobo SF: Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier PF: Nicolas Batum

Nicolas Batum C: Rudy Gobert

Guerschon Yabusele is expected to act as the team's sixth man. The former Celtics draft pick has thrived in his role for France and Real Madrid. Yabusele could also enter the starting five and replace Ellie Okobo if France wants to go with a big lineup.

Also Read: Serbia's Final 12-Man Squad for 2023 FIBA World Cup Revealed | Bogdan Bogdanovic to lead team in Nikola Jokic's absence

Who is the coach of the France men's national basketball team?

Vincent Collet has been in charge of France since 2009 and he has helped the national team win a total of seven medals from three different FIBA competitions. Before Collet's tenure as head coach, France has won a total of just three medals since 1935.

Collet was at the helm when France won their first gold medal at the 2013 EuroBasket, as well as silver in 2011 and 2022, and a bronze in 2015.

France won their first Olympic medal for basketball, a silver in 2020, and two third-place finishes at the 2014 and 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Also Read: Reggie Chaney GoFundMe raises more than $3,000 as former Houston Basketball player dies aged 23

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)