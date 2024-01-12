Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Jan. 12, 2024

There are 10 games on the NBA schedule for Friday, including the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls. The Warriors are back on the road in Chicago after going 2-5 in their recent seven-game homestand. Let's look at the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips.

Golden State continued to struggle during their homestand, winning just two of seven games at the Chase Center. The Bulls, meanwhile, are playing good basketball, with six wins in their last 10 games and are on a three-game winning streak.

It's the first meeting of the season between the two teamsand 164th overall since their first game on Oct. 18, 1966. Chicago is slightly ahead, 85-79, in the all-time head-to-head matchup, but the Warriors have won nine of the last 10 games since Oct. 29, 2018.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls is scheduled for Friday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Chicago.

Moneyline: Warriors (+140) vs Bulls (-160)

Spread: Warriors +3.5 (-110) vs Bulls -3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o228.5) vs Bulls -110 (u228.5)

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Golden State Warriors are coming off an embarrassing 36-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. It was their biggest defeat at home in the Steve Kerr and Steph Curry era.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls extended their winning streak to three after an overtime win over the Houston Rockets. The Bulls moved to ninth in the Eastern Conference and are four games behind the seventh seed.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls starting lineups

The Golden State Warriors are going to be without Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II. Coach Steve Kerr could use a starting lineup of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have two players on their injury report – Lonzo Ball and Torrey Craig. Coach Billy Donovan is expected to have a starting five consisting of Coby White, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 27.5 points against the Chicago Bulls, which is below his season average of 26.7 points per game. Curry is favored to go under 27.5 points, and it's not a bad bet to take, as he has not scored more than 28 points in his last three games.

Zach LaVine is favored to over 20.5 points on Friday after scoring 25 points in the win over the Houston Rockets. LaVine is averaging 20.3 points per game, but it's a safe bet to take given his streakiness.

DeMar DeRozan is predicted to score 22 points against the Golden State Warriors, which is more than his over/under of 20.5 points. DeRozan is averaging 22.0 points per game this season but has only scored 21 points or more once in his last five games.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Golden State Warriors head into the game as the underdogs against the Chicago Bulls. The Warriors are playing poorly compared to the Bulls, who have found their rhythm and are on a winning streak.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Bulls to get the win and cover the spread and the total to go over against the Warriors.

