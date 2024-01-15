Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 15, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup is one of 11 games on the NBA schedule for Monday. Believe it or not, it's the first meeting of the season between the recent rivals. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 15.

Golden State and Memphis split last season's series, with both teams winning two games at their respective home courts. However, this season has a different feel given the injury-plagued campaign for the Grizzlies and the struggles of the aging Warriors.

Monday's game is the 104th regular-season meeting between the two franchises since their first one back on Dec. 16, 1995, in Vancouver. It's a close matchup in terms of the all-time head-to-head results at 53-50 in favor of Golden State, but Memphis has won six of the last 10 versus Steph Curry and company.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game is scheduled for Monday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. It begins at 6:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT. The game will also be available on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis.

Moneyline: Warriors (+110) vs Grizzlies (-130)

Spread: Warriors +2 (-110) vs Grizzlies -2 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors -111 (o227) vs Grizzlies -111 (u227)

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Golden State Warriors are still struggling despite being almost halfway through the regular season. The Warriors have only won three games of their last 10 games, but they should be proud of their effort in the 129-118 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies kept it close against the New York Knicks despite missing all their regular five starters. The Grizzlies have been very unlucky with injuries this season, losing Ja Morant for the rest of the season several games after returning from his 25-game suspension.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups

There are three players on the Golden State Warriors injury report for Monday's game. Head coach Steve Kerr won't need to overthink his starting lineup consisting of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies have a whopping nine players on their injury report. If Jaren Jackson Jr. won't get cleared before the game, head coach Taylor Jenkins has no other choice but to field a starting five of Jacob Gilyard, Luke Kennard, Vince Williams Jr., David Roddy and Xavier Tillman Sr.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 26.5 points against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry is averaging 26.7 points per game this season, but is favored to score under his average. The four-time NBA champion has only scored 27 points or more once in his last five games.

Curry is also favored to go under 4.5 3-point shots made for Monday's game. However, it might be worth risking betting for him to make five 3-point shots against Memphis due to the lack of starter-quality opponents.

Klay Thompson is averaging 17.5 points per game this season, which is lower than his over/under of 18.5 points. Thompson has an opportunity to find his stroke again against the very short-handed Grizzlies team.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are the slight favorites to win against the Golden State Warriors despite missing the majority, if not all, of their starters. The Grizzlies (4-6) have been playing much better as a team than the Warriors (3-7) in their last 10 games.

However, oddsmakers are predicting that the Warriors will get the win and cover the spread.

