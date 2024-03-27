Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic is one of the 12 NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. The game will be played in Kia Center in Orlando.

The last time these teams met was on Jan. 2, when the Warriors defeated the Magic 121-115. With 27 points, Paolo Banchero was the highest scorer for the Magic. Steph Curry scored a game-high 36 points for the Warriors.

Magic (42-29) is having a great season. They are ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference. The Warriors (37-34), on the other hand, are struggling. They are ranked 10th in the Western Conference, just one game ahead of the Houston Rockets (36-35).

The Warriors have lost six of their last 10 games. They defeated the Miami Heat in their last game on Tuesday. Orlando Magic have won seven of their last 10 games and five consecutive games before losing to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

The Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic would be one of the games that will have a huge impact on the Warriors' chance to make the playoffs this season. The Rockets have been on a hot streak and have a high chance to take the 10th spot.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic injury report

Golden State Warriors injury report for March 27

The Golden State Warriors have Trayce Jackson-Davis on the injury report. Jackson-Davis is questionable for the game with a knee injury.

Player Status Injury Trayce Jackson-Davis Questionable Knee

Orlando Magic injury report for March 27

Orlando Magic have two players on the injury report. Gary Harris is listed as out with a foot injury and Caleb Houstan is questionable with an ankle injury.

Player Status Injury Gary Harris Out Foot Caleb Houstan Questionable Ankle

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for March 27

Player Starter Second Third PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones SG Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody SF Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton II PF Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Usman Garuba C Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis* Kevon Looney

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart for March 27

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Suggs Cole Anthony SG Anthony Black SF Franz Wagner Jonathan Isaac Caleb Houstan PF Paolo Banchero Moritz Wagner C Wendell Carter Jr. Goga Bitadze

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic key matchups

The clash between a superstar veteran and a future superstar would be the highlight of the Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic game. Warriors superstar Steph Curry will go against young star Paolo Banchero.

Curry has been having a great individual season, averaging 26.7 points while shooting 44.9% from the field. Banchero is averaging 22.6 points on 46.6% shooting from the field.

Another matchup that might become the highlight of the game would be between Franz Wagner and Jonathan Kuminga. Both the young stars are having some productive minutes on the floor.