Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 17, 2023

There are just five games on the NBA schedule on Sunday night, including the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers. It's the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Warriors getting the win earlier this month. Let's look at the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, as well as the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 17.

Golden State prevailed in the first meeting of the season against the Trail Blazers 110-106 at Chase Center. Steph Curry had 31 points and five rebounds to lead the Warriors to victory. Dario Saric, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody all had a good showing off the bench.

Sunday's game is also the 244th regular-season meeting between the two franchises. The Blazers are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 130-113. Many might forget that the Warriors were not a successful franchise from the 1980s to the 2000s.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers is scheduled for Sunday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The game begins at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and ROOT Sports in Oregon.

Moneyline: Warriors (-195) vs Blazers (+170)

Spread: Warriors -5.5 (-110) vs Blazers +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o232.5) vs Blazers -110 (u232.5)

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Golden State Warriors are playing their second game of a back-to-back. They are coming off a 124-120 win at home against the Brooklyn Nets. Steph Curry had 37 points, while Klay Thompson added 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to snap a six-game losing streak. The Blazers are also in the second game of a back-to-back, losing to the Dallas Mavericks 131-120 on Saturday. Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons combined for 60 points, but it was not enough to beat Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers predicted lineups

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II on Sunday's game. Coach Steve Kerr will likely use a starting lineup of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.

On the other hand, Robert Williams III is the only player out injured for the Portland Trail Blazers. Coach Chauncey Billups is expected to use a starting five consisting of Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara and DeAndre Ayton.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Steph Curry is favored to go over 28.5 points on Sunday night, which is slightly below his season average of 29.0 points per game. Curry has scored 30 or more points in three of his last five games.

Curry is also favored to over 4.5 3-point shots made (3PM) against the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry is leading the league in 3PM with five per game, but has only done it in three of his last five performances.

Anfernee Simons has an over/under of 25.5 points against the Golden State Warriors. Simons is averaging 26.0 points per game and has scored 30 or more points in three of his last five contests.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers are the slight underdogs heading into Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have improved in the past couple of games and it's hard to be on a team like the Blazers that has a six-game losing skid.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Warriors, but the Blazers will cover the spread. The total could go over since Golden State has done it in four of his last five games.

