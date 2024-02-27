Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of 11 games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday. It's the second and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the Warriors winning the first one in Golden State 129-118.

Steph Curry had 30 points, four rebounds and seven assists to lead the Warriors in that game. Jonathan Kuminga contributed 22 points and four rebounds, while Klay Thompson added 20 points. Jordan Poole put up 25 points on 21 shots in his first game against his former team.

Tuesday's game will be the 207th regular-season meeting between the Warriors and Wizards. The Warriors have won three straight against Washington and seven of the last 10 dating back to Jan. 24, 2019.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards game is on Tuesday at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and the Monument Sports Network in Washington D.C.

Moneyline: Warriors (-417) vs Wizards (+324)

Spread: Warriors -11 (-105) vs Wizards +11 (-115)

Total (O/U): Warriors o241 (-110) vs Wizards u241 (-110)

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards preview

The Golden State Warriors have won eight of their last 10 games heading into this four-game road trip. They are coming off a 119-103 loss to Nikola Jokic and the defending champions Denver Nuggets. It was a bad defeat, but Jokic was just too dominant.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are on an 11-game losing streak. The Wizards have not won a game since Jan. 29 when they beat the San Antonio Spurs. They are winless in February and only have two more games against the Warriors on Tuesday and the LA Lakers on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards starting lineups

The Golden State Warriors have only one player on their injury report and it's not Chris Paul, who will likely make his return tonight. However, Paul won't be in the starting lineup since he was coming off the bench before he got injured. Golden State's five will likely consist of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.

On the other hand, the Washington Wizards have five players on the injury report, including two starters – Bilal Coulibaly and Deni Avdija. Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will likely use a starting five of Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Johnny Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 27.5 points and is projected to score just 27.3 points. Curry has been on a slump in three of his last four games, so it might be safer to bet on him to go under.

Kyle Kuzma is projected to score 21.6 points, which is under his prop bet of 22.5 points. Kuzma has gone over in two of his last three games and with all the injuries in Washington, bet on him to go bonkers and score at least 23 points.

Jonathan Kuminga is favored to go under 17.5 points on Tuesday night. Kuminga got out of his funk against the Denver Nuggets, but it's still riskier to bet on him to go over against the Washington Wizards.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the heavy favorites to beat the Washington Wizards despite being on the road. The Warriors have been playing much better basketball over the past month, while the Wizards remain one of the worst in the NBA.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Warriors will beat the Wizards and cover the spread. They are also predicting that the total will go over.

