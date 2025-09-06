Greece vs. Israel Preview and Prediction for Sept. 7 | 2025 EuroBasket, Round of 16

Greece vs. Israel is one of the four games scheduled in the EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16 on Sunday. While Israel will look to secure its first quarterfinal appearance since 2003, Greece last reached the QF in 2022.

Ad

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (27.7 points per game), Greece has been one of the formidable teams in the league. They eliminated the defending champions, Spain, in their last game. Portland Trail Blazers player Deni Avdija leads Israel, averaging over 24 points per game.

In their group stage games, Greece showed off its elite presence on the offensive end. They shot 52%, including 45.6% from the 3-point line. Having won each of their last six EuroBasket meetings, Greece will hope to extend its winning streak against Israel, which has shown a subpar offense, shooting just over 45%.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Greece vs. Israel preview, prediction and game details for EuroBasket

The Greece vs. Israel game will take place at Xiaomi Arena, Riga, Latvia. Tip-off is scheduled at 9:45 p.m. local time (2:45 p.m. EST).

Fans eager to watch the game live can livestream the game on Courtside 1891. The FIBA recommended platform is subscription-based.

Greece vs. Israel preview

This will be the 16th FIBA game between the two sides. In their past 15 meetings, Greece has a 12 -3 lead over Israel. Moreover, Greek Freak and his team have won their last nine consecutive games.

Ad

In their last EuroBasket elimination game in 2005, Greece defeated Israel 67-61. While it would be hard for Israel to beat Greece with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading, Israel has shown that it can take down tough opponents.

The winner of the Round of 16 game between Greece and Israel will meet Lithuania in the quarterfinal.

Greece vs. Israel EuroBasket rosters

Greece

Kostas Papanikolaou

Kostas Sloukas

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dinos Mitoglou

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis

Dimitris Katsivelis

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Tyler Dorsey

Alexandros Samodurov

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Ad

Israel

Deni Avdija

Ethan Burg

Tomer Ginat

Nimrod Levi

Yam Madar

Rafi Menco

Khadeen Carrington

Guy Palatin

Itay Segev

Roman Sorkin

Bar Timor

Yovel Zoosman

Greece vs. Israel Predicted Starting Lineups

Greece

G - Kostas Sloukas | G - Tyler Dorsey | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Dinos Mitoglou

Israel

G - Yam Madar | G - Deni Avdija | F - Tomer Ginat | F - Rafi Menco | C - Roman Sokin

Greece vs. Israel prediction

Greece has a championship-caliber team this year, backed by one of the best players in the world. They had the best record in Group C, losing only to Bosnia and Herzegovina, when Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the game. Antetokounmpo and Co. have proved that they can win it all.

Ad

Israel, on the other hand, has shown that it can beat the best teams in the world. In their group phase games, they were able to beat Luka Doncic's Slovenia and France. It wouldn't be a surprise if they end up taking Greece out of the series.

Our Prediction: Greece wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More