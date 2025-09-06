Greece vs. Israel Preview and Prediction for Sept. 7 | 2025 EuroBasket, Round of 16

Greece vs. Israel is one of the four games scheduled in the EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16 on Sunday. While Israel will look to secure its first quarterfinal appearance since 2003, Greece last reached the QF in 2022.
Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (27.7 points per game), Greece has been one of the formidable teams in the league. They eliminated the defending champions, Spain, in their last game. Portland Trail Blazers player Deni Avdija leads Israel, averaging over 24 points per game.
In their group stage games, Greece showed off its elite presence on the offensive end. They shot 52%, including 45.6% from the 3-point line. Having won each of their last six EuroBasket meetings, Greece will hope to extend its winning streak against Israel, which has shown a subpar offense, shooting just over 45%.
Greece vs. Israel preview, prediction and game details for EuroBasket
The Greece vs. Israel game will take place at Xiaomi Arena, Riga, Latvia. Tip-off is scheduled at 9:45 p.m. local time (2:45 p.m. EST).
Fans eager to watch the game live can livestream the game on Courtside 1891. The FIBA recommended platform is subscription-based.
Greece vs. Israel preview
This will be the 16th FIBA game between the two sides. In their past 15 meetings, Greece has a 12 -3 lead over Israel. Moreover, Greek Freak and his team have won their last nine consecutive games.
In their last EuroBasket elimination game in 2005, Greece defeated Israel 67-61. While it would be hard for Israel to beat Greece with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading, Israel has shown that it can take down tough opponents.
The winner of the Round of 16 game between Greece and Israel will meet Lithuania in the quarterfinal.
Greece vs. Israel EuroBasket rosters
Greece
- Kostas Papanikolaou
- Kostas Sloukas
- Giannoulis Larentzakis
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Dinos Mitoglou
- Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
- Dimitris Katsivelis
- Kostas Antetokounmpo
- Vassilis Toliopoulos
- Tyler Dorsey
- Alexandros Samodurov
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Israel
- Deni Avdija
- Ethan Burg
- Tomer Ginat
- Nimrod Levi
- Yam Madar
- Rafi Menco
- Khadeen Carrington
- Guy Palatin
- Itay Segev
- Roman Sorkin
- Bar Timor
- Yovel Zoosman
Greece vs. Israel Predicted Starting Lineups
Greece
G - Kostas Sloukas | G - Tyler Dorsey | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Dinos Mitoglou
Israel
G - Yam Madar | G - Deni Avdija | F - Tomer Ginat | F - Rafi Menco | C - Roman Sokin
Greece vs. Israel prediction
Greece has a championship-caliber team this year, backed by one of the best players in the world. They had the best record in Group C, losing only to Bosnia and Herzegovina, when Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the game. Antetokounmpo and Co. have proved that they can win it all.
Israel, on the other hand, has shown that it can beat the best teams in the world. In their group phase games, they were able to beat Luka Doncic's Slovenia and France. It wouldn't be a surprise if they end up taking Greece out of the series.
Our Prediction: Greece wins.
