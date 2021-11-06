Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will look to host the Houston Rockets at the Ball Arena on November 6th.

The Houston Rockets have had a rocky start to the season with 1-7 record. After their 123-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, the Rockets have extended their losing streak to six games.

The Denver Nuggets have had an inconsistent start to their 2021-22 NBA season. After their most recent loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Nuggets will look to improve upon their 4-4 record.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Houston Rockets will see some major absences from their rotation heading into the game against the Denver Nuggets.

While there are no injuries to report within their young core, some of the veterans on the side will be sidelined for the game.

Daniel Theis will continue to be absent from the Houston Rockets rotation. Although his status is questionable, his toe injury has seen him sidelined from the regular rotation since the start of November.

Danuel House will also miss the game against the Denver Nuggets. The 28-year old forward has been away from the Rockets rotation since late October. His foot injury will continue to see him sidelined from the game.

While there are no other injuries to report, the Houston Rockets' situation with the former All-Star point guard will see John Wall out of all their games until the two parties meet in an agreement for a trade.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Daniel Theis Out Toe Danuel House Questionable Foot John Wall Out Team Decision

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets will feature a few names in their injury report ahead of the game against the Houston Rockets.

The most noteworthy absence from the side will be in the form of Jamal Murray. Murray sustained an ACL injury which saw him sidelined for a large part of last season. While there is no timeline on his return, it seems unlikely that he will return to the Denver Nuggets' side this season.

Another absence from the Denver Nuggets' side will be in their frontcourt rotation. Vlatko Cancar is expected to miss the game against the Houston Rockets due to a hip injury.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jamal Murray Out ACL Vlatko Cancar Questionable Hip

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

Given the absence of veterans from the Houston Rockets roster, the side has had to rely on their young core. With a backcourt duo of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green, the Rockets team showed a glimpse of their future rotation.

In replacing Daniel Theis in the starting rotation, the Houston Rockets have looked to their rookie Alperen Sengun. While supporting Christian Wood in the backcourt, the 19-year old Sengun is still finding his feet in his starting role. He showed great promise for the Houston Rockets.

Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin Alperen Sengun runs the break and finds Kevin Porter Jr.! Alperen Sengun runs the break and finds Kevin Porter Jr.! https://t.co/NJzIxJJTrt

Danuel House's absence is being covered by players such as Jae'Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin Jr. and David Nwaba. In the overall scheme of things, the Houston Rockets have found a way to fill in for the injured veterans.

However, without any legitimate star power and a very young lineup, the Houston Rockets struggle to establish themselves as a competitive side in the heavily stacked Western Conference.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have had a very inconsistent start to the season. Led by their MVP big-man Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have had trouble properly establishing themselves as title threats in the Western Conference.

While the Nuggets have some great pieces on their roster, the absence of Jamal Murray creates a lot of problems in the overall spacing of the side. Replaced by Monte Morris in the starting rotation, the team struggled to replicate the perimeter shooting threat that was possible with Murray on the floor.

Although Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton are reliable shooters, Porter Jr. is not a volume shooter and Barton isn't a primary three-point threat. Nah'Shon Hyland has provided some scoring off the bench. He could be a potential contributor to the team going forward.

Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf Bones Hyland has been really good in his role, this is wonderful Bones Hyland has been really good in his role, this is wonderful https://t.co/BnqDTq9Vrg

The absence of a solid big-man to support Nikola Jokic at the center position causes more issues in terms of the usage requirements of the Serbian. With Vlatko Cancar out, the Nuggets continue to look to Jeff Green and JaMychal Green to play more minutes in the frontcourt rotation.

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5's

Houston Rockets

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Jae'Sean Tate | F - Christian Wood | C - Alperen Sengun

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

