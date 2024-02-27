Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024

There are 11 games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday, including the Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder. It's the third meeting of the season between the two teams and the second in three days. The Thunder beat the Rockets 123-110 on Sunday night at the Toyota Center.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was fantastic for the Thunder with 36 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Chet Holmgren had 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Jabari Smith Jr. put up 20 points and 17 rebounds for the Rockets.

Tuesday's game will be the 237th regular-season meeting between the Rockets and Thunder. The two teams have split the first two matchups, with Houston winning six of the last 10 games against Thunder since Oct. 22, 2021.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder game is on Tuesday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It starts at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT.

Moneyline: Rockets (+395) vs Thunder (-500)

Spread: Rockets +10.5 (-105) vs Thunder -10.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Rockets o236.5 (-110) vs Thunder u236.5 (-110)

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder preview

The Houston Rockets have been struggling recently with just three wins in their last 10 games. The Rockets were one of the surprise teams early in the season, but it seemed like they peaked too early. Nevertheless, this season has already been an improvement from their previous three.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are on a five-game winning streak heading into Tuesday's game. The Thunder remain one of the best teams in the league and is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in a loaded Western Conference.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder starting lineups

The Houston Rockets have two players on their injury report, but it won't affect their current rotation. Head coach Ime Udoka will likely stick with his starting five of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder remain healthy as usual. Head coach Mark Daigneault is expected to have his usual starting lineup consisting of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 31.5 points and is projected to score 32.7 points. SGA is playing like an MVP this season and it's safer to bet on him to go over. He's scored at least 32 points thrice in his last five games.

Alperen Sengun is projected to score 19.4 points, which is slightly below his over/under of 19.5 points. Sengun is favored to go under since he has not reached 20 points in four of his last five contests. Bet on him to continue the trend on Tuesday.

Jalen Williams is favored to go over 19.5 points against the Houston Rockets. Williams has increased his scoring this season, but has cooled down in his last three games. It might be safer to bet on him to go under despite what the odds are saying.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder prediction

The OKC Thunder are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Houston Rockets at home on Tuesday night. The Thunder are just playing too well at the moment to get beaten by the struggling Rockets.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Thunder will get the win, the Rockets will cover the spread and the total will go over.

