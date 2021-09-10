How to get contact dunks in NBA 2K22?

The NBA 2K team had announced a transformation of various offensive and defensive mechanics well in advance of the September 10th worldwide release. Now, with NBA 2K22 having officially been released, one of the most obvious changes in the game has been reported to be the new dunking system.

The dunking requirements in NBA 2K22 have been changed. The mechanics now involve a dunk meter which players will have to master before they start attempting slam dunks, especially in online matches. When the player with the ball is in range, holding the right stick results in a circle that initially turns yellow, before turning green. The aim is to hit the white line in the green part of the circle, with any lapses in timing leading to early or late dunks, something the game notifies users of via a prompt at the top of the screen.

While mastering the dunk meter is a must, NBA 2K22 also has certain player-specific requirements, meaning only players who fulfill a certain threshold will be able to dunk-in game. The overall system might be more complex than the one used in NBA 2K21. However, the purpose appears to be to bring a sense of realism with respect to the players who can dunk in-game.

NBA 2K22 contact dunk requirements: How to attempt slam dunks?

Mastering the dunk meter is the first step in the process of becoming an expert dunker in NBA 2K22. Once players come to terms with the overall change in mechanics, they might have to acquaint themselves with the different types of contact dunks that they can pull off in-game.

An extended look at new #NBA2K22 badges, dribble styles & why aggressive dunk is the best new feature ‼️



A total of 11 contact dunks are part of NBA 2K22, with the following ratings-related requirements:

Pro contacts: 84+ Driving Dunk and 70+ Vertical.

Elite contacts: 92+ Driving Dunk and 80+ Vertical.

Small contacts: 86+ Driving Dunk, 85+ Vertical, and you have to be Under 6’5″.

Pro standing big man contacts: 80+ Standing Dunk, 65+ Vertical, and you have to be at least 6’10”.

Elite standing big man contacts: 90+ Standing Dunk, 75+ Vertical, and you have to be at least 6’10”.

Pro alley oops: 70+ Driving Dunk and 30+ Vertical.

Elite alley oops: 85+ Driving Dunk and 60+ Vertical.

Pro contact alley oops: 84+ Driving Dunk and 70+ Vertical.

Elite contact alley oops: 92+ Driving Dunk and 80+ Vertical.

Small contact alley oops: 86+ Driving Dunk, 85+ Vertical, and you have to be Under 6’5″.

Big man contact alley oops: 85+ Standing Dunk, 75+ Driving Dunk, 60+ Vertical, and you have to be at least 6’10”.

Hence, for example, a player can only pull of an elite level contact dunk if he has a driving dunk rating of 92+ along with a vertical rating of 80+. Only the players who fulfill the above requirements will be able to pull of the moves in-game, which means that gone are the days where stars who virtually never dunk in real life are able to pull off perfect slam dunks in NBA 2K.

NBA 2K22 will not allow Stephen Curry to dunk as comfortable as NBA 2K21 did.

Hence, in NBA 2K22, players will need to have the following specific ratings in order to pull of the slam dunk moves, except the small contact moves mentioned above: Driving Dunk: 92+, Standing Dunk: 90+, Vertical: 80+, Height: At Least 6’10”. Any player who fulfills the above rating requirements will be able to pull off all the dunks mentioned above, except the small contact ones that require players to be less than 6 5”.

While the new system is complicated, it represents a change in mechanics which should result in an increased sense of realism with respect to slam dunks, and players who can pull them off in NBA 2K22.

