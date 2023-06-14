How much is NBA 2K23 on PS4?

NBA 2K23 is the latest iteration of 2K's flagship basketball simulation series, with the game being available on both current-gen and next-gen versions. While there are significant differences between the two versions of the game, fans who don't possess the latest consoles will be pleased to know that they can enjoy the challenges offered by the virtual court as well.

With the PlayStation 5 shortage being dealt with efficiently by Sony, gamers can finally get their hands on the latest and most impressive consoles without any hindrances. However, NBA 2K23 is available even on PS4 for fans who can't upgrade to the PS5, with certain differences in the features and graphics on offer.

Note: Prices are subject to change over time.

NBA 2K23 is available on PlayStation 4 as well

NBA 2K23 offers the most authentic and immersive virtual basketball experience in recent memory on both current-gen and new-gen consoles. While there are marked differences in the features and graphics due to the difference in the computational power between the PS4 and PS5, both versions are incredible in their own right.

How much does the PS4 version of NBA 2K23 cost?

The Standard edition of the game is currently available for $59.99 on the PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, the Digital Deluxe edition costs $79.99 for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Similarly, the Michael Jordan edition is also available for both consoles, costing a whopping $99.99.

The standard edition of NBA 2K23 has to be purchased separately for both consoles, whereas the Digital Deluxe and Michael Jordan versions provide gamers with access to both current-gen and next-gen variants. The higher editions also possess further perks and benefits that gamers can choose to pay for.

Digital Deluxe edition

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs

10K MyTEAM Points + 10 MyTEAM Tokens

MyCAREER Skill Boosts + Apparel

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Ruby Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

Cover Star MyTEAM Cards

Michael Jordan edition

100K VC + 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs

10K MyTEAM Points + 10 MyTEAM Tokens

MyCAREER Skill Boosts + Apparel

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Ruby Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

Cover Star MyTEAM Cards

Is the game available on PS Plus?

As Sony's premier online subscription service, PS Plus offers gamers a plethora of benefits upon subscribing. Not only does it facilitate online multiplayer gameplay across several titles, it also provides access to a vast gallery of free games. Luckily for basketball enthusiasts, NBA 2K23 is one of these games.

For a limited time period, PS Plus subscribers can download the game for free from the PlayStation Store. Once added to their library, they can play the game as long as they have an active subscription to PS Plus. The offer ends on July 4, 2023.

