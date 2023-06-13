How to play Blacktop online in NBA 2K23?

Blacktop is amongst the most entertaining game modes in NBA 2K23, bringing the action to the streets in a refreshing and creative way of experiencing the sport. As the name of the mode suggests, it involves a street court with a black surface, allowing gamers to play in 5v5, 4v4, 3v3, 2v2 and even one-on-one battles.

While it is always fun to dominate bots in offline gameplay, the real test of a gamer's ability is against other players in online modes.

With Blacktop being amongst the most popular game modes in NBA 2K23, gamers will be curious to learn how to take their skills to the online arena and dominate their opposition on the iconic black court.

Gamers can play Blacktop against online opponents in NBA 2K23

Several factors contribute to the popularity of the Blacktop game mode in NBA 2K23. It closely resembles street basketball but with added versatility and customization options.

Players can play as any star they want either online or offline. While offline gameplay consists of playing against AI-controlled bots, online modes involve playing pick-up games with or against friends.

How to access online gameplay in NBA 2K23 Blacktop?

These are the steps players must follow to compete against online opponents in NBA 2K23 Blacktop:

Go to the Play Now option from the Main Menu

Select Blacktop. You can choose from an expansive player pool featuring athletes from various teams and eras.

Choose your desired court, with each court showcasing a unique feel due to its style and atmosphere.

Further customize your experience by tweaking the game settings, badges, stats, rules, and so on.

Add some online friends and decide whether you want to play with them as teammates or against them.

Earlier iterations of the iconic series by 2K allowed gamers to participate in online Blacktop against random opponents, but the emphasis has shifted in recent years. However, gamers can still enjoy the thrills of online gameplay with their friends by teaming up with them or playing against them.

The most appealing aspect of Blacktop is the level of customization on offer. With the ability to play as any athlete on the roster and the availability of multiple immersive courts already on offer, allowing gamers to enjoy the game with online friends is the cherry on top.

How to dominate opponents in Blacktop?

Similar to every other game mode in the game, your abilities and experience matter more than anything else. However, gamers can optimize their performance by tweaking their approach, especially by selecting the right player for the job.

Depending on how many players are participating per team, fans must ensure that they choose the right combination of athletes that complement each other effectively. Assigning the right badges and skills can also propel you to victory by providing your players with the boost they need to excel in their respective roles.

