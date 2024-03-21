How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns is one of seven NBA games on Thursday. This is the second and last time the two teams from different conferences will meet this season. Since their first meeting on Feb. 2, the Hawks have lost star player Trae Young to a torn ligament in his finger.

Atlanta won the first meeting 129-120 in overtime. Kevin Durant led the Suns with a game-high 35 points, while Young scored a team-high 32 points while dropping 15 assists.

The Hawks (30-38) were already having a bad season, but after losing Young, they have slipped to 10th in the East. Despite being loaded with great offensive players, the Suns are eighth in the Western Conference.

In the first meeting, the Phoenix Suns played without Devin Booker, one of the league's elite scorers. This time, the Suns will have all of their three stars available.

When and where is the Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns?

Game Day: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Footprint Center

Location: Phoenix, AZ

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns

For fans who cannot secure a ticket to experience the game live from the arena, they have various options to watch or listen to the game. Here are different ways fans can catch the game live.

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns channel list

The Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns will be live broadcasted on Bally Sports Southeast. The game will also be available on KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports for home audiences.

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns radio stations

For fans who are either not able to watch the game or would simply want to listen to the live commentary, they can tune in to radio channels. For home listeners, they can tune in to KTAR - News-Talk 92.3 FM / KMVP - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. For away fans, they can tune in to WCNN - Sports Radio / 92.9 The Game and WAOS La Mejor.

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns live streaming details

For fans who want to live-stream, including pregame and game in full action, they can watch on the NBA App by subscribing to NBA League Pass. The NBA League Pass also allows fans to rewatch the game after it has been concluded.

The game also be live-streamed on Fubo TV. Just like the NBA League Pass, Fubo TV also requires a subscription.