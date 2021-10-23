5 most underrated Defensive Player of the Year candidates entering the 2021-22 NBA season

For NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the usual suspects are mentioned across the league consistently more than players just under the radar and deserving of the award. In the NBA, many are capable of winning DPOY, yet because they do everything else so masterfully they are often overlooked for their defensive prowess. These versatile players are the pieces teams need to complete the mission of winning an NBA championship. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert and Ben Simmons won't be mentioned here. Yet to round out the growing fan and media perspective on defense, here are the underrated five players who are mentioned.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Here's a Gregg Popovich soundbite discussing Draymond Green's defense Here's a Gregg Popovich soundbite discussing Draymond Green's defense https://t.co/3M8dXCqqxr

#5 Draymond Green is an underrated NBA defender?

Where are you going LeBron?

Surprised to see the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year on this list? You shouldn't be. While Draymond Green isn't considered to still be the best defender in the NBA, his three seasons in the top 20 of rebounding and steals give an indication that as long as Draymond is playing, he will be seen as an above-average defender. He also averages more than a steal and a block a game, and as active as the Golden State Warriors are on defense, Draymond is the anchor (defensive rating of 106.5) that sets it all in motion.

The Warriors were third against the NBA in field goal percentage, and 5th in the NBA in defensive rating in 2021. Draymond Green was an NBA DPOY finalist, and even at this advanced age, Draymond Green is a true defender. It's not about steals and blocked shots, it's yet more about position and desire with Draymond. He will play between passers and taller defenders to make the post pass more difficult - which eats up the shot clock. When watching Golden State Warriors games, it is quickly figured that Draymond Green's attention and priority to defense is almost an intimidation factor for opponents.

Air Max Fan Accnt 💸 @OGxJEEZY Jrue Holiday is the best perimeter defender in the NBA Jrue Holiday is the best perimeter defender in the NBA https://t.co/vLC4zaSYKO

#4 Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday plays much more than stellar offense for the Milwaukee Bucks

It is widely known that Jrue Holiday is one of the best on-ball defenders at his positon in the NBA. His defense of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul after Game 1 in the NBA Finals is a big reason the Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions. Chris Paul was dominating PJ Tucker. Despite Jrue Holiday holding Devin Booker to 27 points on 26 shots, Mike Budenholzer made the adjustment and switched Jrue Holiday for PJ Tucker as Chris Paul's primary defender. This changed the pace and rhythm of the Phoenix Suns' offense and made every possession more important. Important as Jrue Holiday picked up Chris Paul earlier on the floor to throw off the offensive rhythm.

CP3 is 36, and having Jrue Holiday face guard him the entire game wore the Suns' point guard down. Paul also gave the ball up to teammates more as a result of Holiday's defense - neutralizing Chris Paul's increased playoff usage rate - and delegated the responsibility to score on those teammates. This season, look for a pronounced narrative of Jrue Holiday's defense, and that narrative will push him to an even higher defensive mindset. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the NBA Finals MVP, yet it can be said that Jrue Holiday was the defensive catalyst that took the Bucks to the chip.

