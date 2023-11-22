Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 22, 2023

There are 14 games in the NBA schedule for Wednesday and one of those matchups is the Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors. It's the first regular-season meeting between the two teams and the 103rd all-time. Let's take a look at the preview for the Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors including prediction and betting tips on Nov. 22.

The Pacers swept the season series against the Raptors last season, winning all three games. Indiana has also won six out of the last 10 matchups, with Toronto's last win happening last March 26, 2022.

In their March 22 game earlier this year, the Pacers got a close 118-114 win. Andrew Nembhard took over as Indiana's point guard with Tyrese Haliburton sitting this one. Nembhard had 25 points and 10 assists, while Pascal Siakam scored 31 points for the Raptors.

Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana and TSN in Canada.

Moneyline: Pacers (-256) vs Raptors (+210)

Spread: Pacers -3.5 (-110) vs Raptors +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (u236.5) vs Raptors -110 (o236.5)

Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a 157-152 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA In-Season Tournament. It's one of the craziest offensive games in history, with Tyrese Haliburton going bonkers with 37 points, five rebounds, 16 assists, three steals and nine 3-point shots.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors lost their NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Orlando Magic 126-107. The Raptors' chances of progressing to the next round are murky, while the Pacers won their group and advanced to the knockout rounds.

Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors predicted lineups

The Indiana Pacers were without Andrew Nembhard on Tuesday, so he's likely out for tonight's game. Head coach Rick Carlisle will likely use a starting lineup consisting of Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown Jr., Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin and Myles Turner.

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors have two injured players out against the Pacers. It won't affect head coach Darko Rajakovic's starting five of Dennis Schroder, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl.

Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton is favored to go over 23.5 points. He has been playing like a superstar this season, averaging 24.7 points. He has gone over 23.5 points in four of his last five games.

Haliburton also has an over/under of 11.5 assists. He's averaging a league-leading 12.0 assists this season. He's favored to go under despite going over in three of his last four contests.

Myles Turner is favored to go over 1.5 blocks. He's been one of the best shot blockers in the league over the past five years. He's averaging 2.0 blocks per game this season and has gone over in three of his last four games.

Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The Indiana Pacers are favored to defeat the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Both teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back, so tiredness will certainly be a factor.

Indiana plays at a much faster pace, which could affect their legs against the Raptors. However, they have been playing well at home with a record of 5-3 compared to Torontor's 2-4 away record.

Oddsmakers are predicting an upset win for the Raptors and they will cover the spread. Toronto is playing much better than what their record suggests, so they are definitely capable of pulling off a victory against Indiana.

